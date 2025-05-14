NASA To Participate In Next Private Astronaut Mission Teleconference



Dana Weigel, manager, International Space Station Program, NASA

Allen Flynt, chief of mission services, Axiom Space

Sarah Walker, director, Dragon mission management, SpaceX

Sergio Palumberi, mission manager, ESA (European Space Agency)

Aleksandra Bukała, project manager, head of strategy and international cooperation, POLSA (Polish Space Agency) Orsolya Ferencz, ministerial commissioner of space research, HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit)

The Ax-4 launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on the company's Falcon 9 rocket is targeted no earlier than 9:11 a.m., Sunday, June 8, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

During the mission aboard the space station , a four-person multi-national crew will complete about 60 research experiments developed for microgravity in collaboration with organizations across the globe.

Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, will command the commercial mission, while ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as pilot. The two mission specialists are ESA project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

The first private astronaut mission to the station, Axiom Mission 1 , lifted off in April 2022 for a 17-day mission aboard the orbiting laboratory. The second private astronaut mission to the station, Axiom Mission 2 , also was commanded by Whitson and launched in May 2023 for eight days in orbit. The most recent private astronaut mission, Axiom Mission 3 , launched in January 2024; the crew spent 18 days docked to the space station.

The International Space Station is a springboard for developing a low Earth economy. NASA's goal is to achieve a strong economy off the Earth where the agency can purchase services as one of many customers to meet its science and research objectives in microgravity. NASA's commercial strategy for low Earth orbit provides the government with reliable and safe services at a lower cost, enabling the agency to focus on Artemis missions to the Moon in preparation for Mars while also continuing to use low Earth orbit as a training and proving ground for those deep space missions.

