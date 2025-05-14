Mega Contracts And World Records Take Centre Stage At Day Two Of MEED's Saudi Giga Projects Summit

Major announcements from Diriyah Company, Sports Boulevard and AlUla Development Company signal Vision 2030 in full acceleration

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – May 2025:From $20bn in upcoming fit-out contracts to the world's tallest indoor climbing wall, Day Two of MEED's Saudi Giga Projects Summit 2025 spotlighted the ambition and scale of Saudi Arabia's transformation, delivering real progress in sustainable urban development, innovation, and private investment.

Taking place at The Venue by ROSHN group, the three-day summit (12–14 May) features more than 70 expert speakers and project leaders driving forward the Kingdom's development priorities under Vision 2030.

Opening the day, conference chairman Lucien Zeigler, Managing Partner at RedSalt Advisory Company, underlined the collective responsibility behind Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030:“From ministers to citizens, we are all stakeholders.”

The Summit included key updates from the country's biggest projects. A standout update came from Diriyah Company, where Executive Director of Retail Design and Delivery Sharat Kumar revealed that the company is preparing to offer fit-out works worth approximately SR20bn ($5.3bn) across a wide portfolio that includes retail, commercial, and educational assets. Kumar added that since the project's inception, Diriyah has awarded over $20bn in construction contracts from a total budget of $63bn, covering three masterplans: Diriyah, Wadi Safar and Wadi Hanifa.

The Sports Boulevard Foundation also made headlines, confirming that the design phase for its 130-metre-tall Global Sports Tower is now complete, with construction to begin next year. The 84,000sqm facility will host more than 30 sports disciplines, including the world's tallest indoor climbing wall (98m) and a 250m running track. The broader Sports Boulevard will become the world's longest linear park, stretching over 135 kilometres across Riyadh.

A headline panel on“Innovation and Urban Design for Smart Infrastructure” brought together leaders from ROSHN, King Salman Park Foundation, Jacobs, Kirkland & Ellis and Sustainability Professionals of Saudi Arabia to explore how smart cities can deliver quality of life through mobility, sustainability, and human-centric design. Robbie McBratney of ROSHN Group noted that“For ROSHN, smart cities are not about retrofitting – sustainability is in the DNA of the project.”

Building on the day's focus on digital innovation, a dedicated workshop hosted by Nemetschek Group turned the spotlight on AI-driven design, digital twins, and smarter collaboration across architecture and construction. With a €14 billion market cap and 7.5 million users worldwide, Nemetschek is actively partnering with Saudi stakeholders to reshape how cities are designed and built.

Private sector involvement in giga projects was also a focus, with insight on easing budget pressure and boosting investment. Khaled Alrubaian of the National Center for Privatization (NCP) revealed that upcoming partnership opportunities are valued at around $150 billion.

As the summit concludes tomorrow, discussions will look ahead to Saudi Arabia's next chapter, with an agenda tackling infrastructure challenges, scaling water delivery, and preparing for globally significant events including the 2029 Asian Winter Games, Riyadh Expo 2030, and the FIFA World Cup 2034.

About MEEDMEED is the Middle East's leading business intelligence and events platform. Since 1957, it has delivered essential news, analysis, and data on the region's biggest projects, economies, and business trends. MEED Events convene decision-makers, project leaders, and innovators to shape the future of the region through curated summits, awards, and insight-led forums.