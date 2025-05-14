Sensa By Cosentino® Expands Its Protected Natural Stone Catalogue With Six New Quartzites

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) These new quartzites are easy-to-maintain surfaces ideal for providing elegance and sophistication to any interior design project.

Coral Gables, FL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosentino , global leader in the production and distribution of innovative surfaces for architecture and design, launches six stunning quartzites within its brand of protected natural stones, Sensa by Cosentino® . An ambitious commitment to this premium line, the new offerings combine the beauty and natural elegance of quartzites and granites with an exclusive anti-stain treatment that acts at the molecular level for minimal maintenance.

Like the entire brand portfolio, the six new designs have high aesthetic value and feature innovative Senguard NK anti-stain protection, developed exclusively by Cosentino's R&D team. Thanks to this technology, Sensa by Cosentino® offers a high level of protection against liquids and acids, is scratch resistant and enables easy maintenance. All endorsed by a certified 15-year warranty.



This performance is accompanied by an incomparable aesthetic featured in six new quartzites: Marau, Oihana, Itara, Araci, Ketzia and Cristalo, which provide designs full of personality, ideal for creating spaces that are on-trend and full of distinction. These quartzites also feature "Mirage" texture, which, thanks to an abrasive treatment, produces a glossy finish over the entire surface. Slabs are available in large formats ( from a minimum of 110 x 71 inches ) and in thicknesses of 20 and 30 mm.



Marau : Satin quartzite in a cool gray with nuances of blue, gold, burgundy, and cream. Its striking pattern blends broad veins and sharp lines, creating a dynamic visual effect.

Oihana : Oihana has white veins that slide across the black surface, altering the pattern with touches of gray, cream, and brown. The clear lines create dynamism, captivate the eye, and evoke unexpected depths against the intense black background.

Itara: An emerald green quartzite with white and copper accents that draw soft, peaceful waves. It is a refined and sophisticated stone with a life of its own.

Araci: Araci is a refined quartzite with gray hues on a white background. Its solid appearance and minimalist accent play with light, creating an elegant and essential design that highlights the value of interior accessories.

Ketzia: A quartzite that pays homage to classic white quartzite with beige, nude, and taupe tones. Its ivory white background and veins bring neutrality, creating sophisticated environments. Cristalo: A stunning natural stone with translucent white to light grey hues and subtle veining. Its silvery shades evoke a boundless expanse of ice and snow, creating a relaxing atmosphere in any space.

Sensa by Cosentino® is the perfect solution for homeowners, design professionals, and natural stone enthusiasts seeking a durable, high-performance material. Ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, and furniture coverings, Sensa combines unique natural beauty with the latest design trends for both residential and commercial spaces.

