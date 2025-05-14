403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Massive U.S.-Led Military Drill Unfolds Across Africa, Testing Global Security Alliances
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 21st African Lion exercise launched May 12 in Morocco, marking the largest U.S.-led military drill on the continent.
Over 10,000 troops from 40+ nations-including NATO members, African states, and Israel-gathered for joint operations spanning Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal through May 23.
Hosted by Morocco's Royal Armed Forces and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), the drills focus on multi-domain warfare: airborne assaults, amphibious landings, cyber defense , and space operations.
Key training sites include Morocco's Agadir, Tan-Tan, and Tiznit regions, with parallel exercises in West and North Africa.“Morocco remains a cornerstone of regional security cooperation,” stated Eldridge Browne, AFRICOM's exercise chief, noting the kingdom's 21-year role as primary host.
The U.S. Utah National Guard-Morocco's state partner since 2003-leads humanitarian efforts, offering medical aid and infrastructure projects alongside combat drills.
Participating nations include Cameroon, France, Ghana, Hungary, Kenya, Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, Senegal, Tunisia, the UK, and the U.S. Israel's involvement highlights shifting alliances in the Mediterranean.
African Lion 2025 Showcases U.S.-Africa Security Synergy
Observers from Belgium, India, and Qatar reflect global interest in Africa's security dynamics. Logistics dominate the agenda. U.S. KC-135 tankers refuel Moroccan F-16s mid-air, while troops test rapid deployment systems.
“Exercises like African Lion prove we solve problems together under pressure,” said U.S. Army logistics planner Maj. Jonathan Alvis. This year's drills emphasize cyber warfare and space surveillance, addressing modern threats.
Live-fire exercises and staff planning simulations aim to synchronize tactics across diverse forces. Humanitarian programs, meanwhile, build community trust through medical camps and veterinary care.
Launched in 2004 as a bilateral drill, African Lion has evolved into a pan-African platform. Its expansion mirrors growing concerns over Sahel instability, piracy, and transnational crime.
Morocco's strategic location bridges Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, making it a linchpin for U.S. regional strategy. The exercise underscores shifting geopolitical priorities.
While NATO allies train alongside African partners, non-traditional actors like Israel and observer nations signal broader security coordination. AFRICOM emphasizes“operational readiness” to deter threats through collective strength.
As drills conclude, focus remains on sustaining partnerships. African Lion's blend of combat training and civic aid aims to create resilient alliances-a model for addressing complex security challenges in unstable regions.
Over 10,000 troops from 40+ nations-including NATO members, African states, and Israel-gathered for joint operations spanning Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal through May 23.
Hosted by Morocco's Royal Armed Forces and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), the drills focus on multi-domain warfare: airborne assaults, amphibious landings, cyber defense , and space operations.
Key training sites include Morocco's Agadir, Tan-Tan, and Tiznit regions, with parallel exercises in West and North Africa.“Morocco remains a cornerstone of regional security cooperation,” stated Eldridge Browne, AFRICOM's exercise chief, noting the kingdom's 21-year role as primary host.
The U.S. Utah National Guard-Morocco's state partner since 2003-leads humanitarian efforts, offering medical aid and infrastructure projects alongside combat drills.
Participating nations include Cameroon, France, Ghana, Hungary, Kenya, Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, Senegal, Tunisia, the UK, and the U.S. Israel's involvement highlights shifting alliances in the Mediterranean.
African Lion 2025 Showcases U.S.-Africa Security Synergy
Observers from Belgium, India, and Qatar reflect global interest in Africa's security dynamics. Logistics dominate the agenda. U.S. KC-135 tankers refuel Moroccan F-16s mid-air, while troops test rapid deployment systems.
“Exercises like African Lion prove we solve problems together under pressure,” said U.S. Army logistics planner Maj. Jonathan Alvis. This year's drills emphasize cyber warfare and space surveillance, addressing modern threats.
Live-fire exercises and staff planning simulations aim to synchronize tactics across diverse forces. Humanitarian programs, meanwhile, build community trust through medical camps and veterinary care.
Launched in 2004 as a bilateral drill, African Lion has evolved into a pan-African platform. Its expansion mirrors growing concerns over Sahel instability, piracy, and transnational crime.
Morocco's strategic location bridges Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, making it a linchpin for U.S. regional strategy. The exercise underscores shifting geopolitical priorities.
While NATO allies train alongside African partners, non-traditional actors like Israel and observer nations signal broader security coordination. AFRICOM emphasizes“operational readiness” to deter threats through collective strength.
As drills conclude, focus remains on sustaining partnerships. African Lion's blend of combat training and civic aid aims to create resilient alliances-a model for addressing complex security challenges in unstable regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment