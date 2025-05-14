Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Amir Confirms Qatar, USA Have Excellent Relations, Great Bilateral Cooperation

2025-05-14 02:37:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani confirmed that the State of Qatar and the United States of America have excellent relations and great bilateral cooperation.

HH the Amir said in a post on his official account on the X platform that through extraordinary talks today with the US President HE Donald Trump in Doha, they are giving a new impetus to the existing strategic cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

His Highness added that the State of Qatar and the United States have excellent relations and great bilateral cooperation, and they look forward together in light of the enormous potential of the two countries to push them to a deeper and more advanced level in the fields of trade, economic and mutual investment, to serve common interests and benefit the two friendly peoples.

