403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Today 14/05: Bears Struggle To Break Trend (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- Overall Trend for Gold: Bearish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3200 – $3160 – $3120 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3270 – $3330 – $3380 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $3300 with a target of $3140 and a stop-loss at $3370. Buy gold from the support level of $3175 with a target of $3300 and a stop-loss at $3130.
We still advise buying gold from every downward level, but without risk and by distributing the trading amount across several trades at different prices.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewMeanwhile, the gold bullion market found some support after the US annual inflation rate fell to 2.3% in April, its lowest level since February 2021 and below the market expectation of 2.4%. Overall, the report supports non-yielding metals, as it gives the Federal Reserve more room to proceed with potential US interest rate cuts. Elsewhere, gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded net inflows of 115 tons in April, the fifth consecutive monthly increase and the largest in over three years, driven mainly by around 65 tons from China, according to the World Gold Council.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Plutus Launches PLUS More On Base: A New Era Of Tokenised Loyalty Rewards
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
CommentsNo comment