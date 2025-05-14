Miningnewsbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Highlights Near-Term Production Strategy On Miningnewswire Podcast
About ESGold Corp.
ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.
