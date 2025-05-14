ASPEN ONE STRENGTHENS COMMITMENT TO ART PROGRAMMING

Aspen One to further invest in art programming across the entirety of its portfolio, including the expansion of the long-standing Art in Unexpected Places program

ASPEN, Colo., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arts and culture are interwoven into the fabric of Aspen One and its world-class portfolio of brands-Aspen Snowmass, The Little Nell, Limelight, and Aspen Collection. For decades, it has been part of the company's ethos to support the arts and artists across its businesses and in the communities they serve.

Expanding on that tradition, Aspen One is proud to announce that it is renewing and strengthening its commitment to the arts. First, the long-standing Art in Unexpected Places (ArtUP) program will receive new energy and funding, with an expansion of the program to include additional support of emerging artists and new partnerships with a range of art organizations. For 20 years, ArtUP has exhibited the works of contemporary artists across Aspen Snowmass in unique ways. The program is grounded in the belief that artistic works should be accessible and universal- and true to contemporary art's spirit of spontaneity.

In addition, the company will also embark on a comprehensive review and refresh of art displayed across the entirety of the Aspen One enterprise- from art within each individual hotel property to on-mountain installations, and more. This work will also aim to include partnerships with select community and national art organizations, along with a new art rotation program within the Limelight hotels, The Little Nell , and all club properties within the Aspen One portfolio.

"Art is such an integral part of who we are, as a company and as a community," said Dave Tanner, President and CEO of Aspen One. "Reexamining our art program, and expanding the artists and organizations we work with, will only support our larger goals driven by the Aspen Idea, continuing the legacy of Aspen as a vibrant global hub of arts and culture."

Guests will see new art in rotation beginning this summer, and news related to future partnerships and exhibits will be shared on a rolling basis.

About Aspen One

Aspen One renews the mind, body, and spirit with a portfolio that redefines luxury, adventure, and leisure. With world-class and innovative brands and businesses, including Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen Hospitality, and Aspen Ventures, Aspen One propels the expansion of the Aspen ethos globally.

Whether it's Aspen Skiing Company providing unforgettable experiences at the confluence of nature, culture, and recreation across its four legendary mountains-Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk; or Aspen Hospitality elevating guest experiences in unforgettable ways by developing, owning, and operating a growing set of luxury and upper-scale hotels, private clubs, and branded residential properties in prime locations under The Nell and Limelight brands; Aspen One is deeply committed to providing unparalleled service, creative programming, community engagement, and unique opportunities for exploration. The company's commitment to innovation is central to its evolution, including Aspen Ventures' amplification of the Aspen brand globally through new business lines that embody its values and heritage such as Aspen Collection.

For more than 75 years, the Aspen brand and community has pointed its compass toward new paths, people, and possibilities-and today, as Aspen One, the future is limitless. The company is a leader in sustainability and advocacy, with a legacy of modeling leading-edge solutions and changing policy locally and globally. As a collection of brands driven by tightly held core values, Aspen One aims to inspire a better world. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Aspen One

