MERED Unveils Strategic Vision For Saudi Arabia At Saudi Giga Projects 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) MERED , the award-winning international real estate developer, outlined its long-term investment plans and strategic vision for Saudi Arabia at Saudi Giga Projects 2025 in Riyadh. The event, a key platform aligned with Vision 2030, brought together government bodies, giga project leaders, and private sector executives to discuss development, contracting, and talent-building opportunities within the Kingdom's fast-growing construction and real estate sectors. As part of MERED's participation, CEO Michael Belton joined a fireside chat where he shared insights into the company's market entry approach and growth plans for the Saudi market.

Michael Belton, CEO at MERED

"The Kingdom's rapid urban and infrastructure growth is reshaping residential demand and creating new opportunities for long-term development," said Michael Belton, CEO of MERED . "Vision 2030 and ongoing economic diversification are driving strong demand across residential, retail, commercial, and hospitality sectors, supported by investor-friendly reforms. In major cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, we're seeing increased interest in premium and luxury living, as well as growing demand for Class A office spaces that reflect the ambitions of a modern business environment. MERED is well-positioned to meet these changing market needs through high-quality, innovative developments that offer lasting value."

Yazan Al-Khalidi, Chief Commercial Director at MERED, joined a panel alongside leading developers, consultants, and contractors to discuss workforce capabilities and the skills required to deliver Saudi Arabia's giga projects efficiently and at scale. The Kingdom's real estate sector is projected to contribute 10% to GDP by 2030, while non-oil economic activity now accounts for over 50% of national GDP. Knight Frank's Saudi Report 2025 reveals that 93% of high-income Saudi nationals are actively seeking to buy property, reinforcing the country's ambition to build a competitive luxury real estate market.

Alongside its growth plans in Saudi Arabia, MERED is supporting the development of future architectural talent in line with the region's broader goal of equipping young people with in-demand skills. As part of this effort, the company is sponsoring a select group of students to attend the Pininfarina Architecture Summer School in Turin this July, through its partnership with the prestigious Pininfarina Academy, founded by the renowned Italian design house. The program offers hands-on training and exposure to international design practices, giving participants valuable experience they can apply to architectural projects across the region.

MERED's participation underscores its broader commitment to supporting the Kingdom's real estate ambitions through innovation, sustainability, and knowledge transfer. With a pipeline of projects already launched in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including the 290-meter ICONIC Residences designed by Pininfarina, the brand is well-positioned to introduce high-end, future-ready developments to the Saudi market.

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and create immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.