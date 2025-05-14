Sphere Studio LLC Expands Globally With Strategic Web Solutions For The Hispanic Market
Sphere Studio LLC launches global expansion with a strategic design and branding vision from the United States.
U.S.-based Sphere Studio LLC announces its global positioning after reaching 30+ media features and 9.8 million impressions across Spanish-speaking markets.I started as a freelance designer competing in global markets. Today, Sphere Studio LLC delivers structured impact with measurable international traffic and digital sovereignty.” - Neil Fernandez, CEO of Sphere Studio LLCSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sphere Studio LLC Expands Internationally with Strategic Web Design and Digital Sovereignty Vision
Sphere Studio LLC, a U.S.-registered digital agency founded by designer and entrepreneur Neil Fernandez, has officially expanded its presence to global Spanish-speaking markets after being featured in over 30 media outlets, including Europa Press, MSN, Merca2, Moncloa, and Bolsamanía. With a strong foundation in strategic web design, digital automation, and creative branding, the company has consolidated its position as a key player for businesses seeking digital transformation with vision.
The media coverage-resulting in an estimated 9.8 million impressions and 128 verified mentions-marks a critical milestone for the agency, which operates from Wyoming and offers services internationally to startups, companies, and organizations focused on long-term positioning.
“I started as a freelance designer competing in global markets. Today, Sphere Studio LLC delivers structured impact with measurable international traffic and digital sovereignty.” said Neil Fernandez, CEO of Sphere Studio LLC.
Founded in the U.S., Sphere Studio LLC specializes in developing high-performance websites through platforms such as Wix Studio, as well as building scalable digital solutions, smart content systems, and brand identity strategies. The firm has positioned itself within the intersection of design, technology, and business strategy-with a particular focus on the U.S. Hispanic, Latin American, and European markets.
In early 2025, the company launched a targeted media communication campaign through Agencia EFE and Communicae, which resulted in massive syndication across digital news platforms, economic publications, and tech portals. This move was part of a broader plan to establish the Sphere Studio brand as a reference in creative web solutions and digital transformation within Spanish-speaking business ecosystems.
With this campaign, Sphere Studio achieved:
128 press mentions across 30+ publications
9.8 million estimated audience reach
€12,258 in earned media value (EMV)
A calculated amplification factor (ECO) of 2,656.62×
The company's services include:
Custom web design (Wix Studio Partner )
Dynamic CMS integration and automation
Digital branding and UX consulting
SEO strategy and global localization
Custom booking and verification platforms
Now operating under a LLC structure based in the United States, Sphere Studio has opened the door to future collaborations, international clients, and strategic alliances, while continuing to provide direct support to entrepreneurs and companies seeking design and digital support with guaranteed results.
“Being featured in institutional media outlets reinforces our commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation,” added Fernandez.“We work with clients who want more than a website-they want a digital structure that grows with them.”
Sphere Studio plans to continue its expansion by offering localized landing pages for key markets including Mexico, Colombia, Spain, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, and the United States-where the company intends to grow its presence in the Hispanic SMB and startup segment.
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
