Best CBD For Dogs In 2025: Honest Paws Sets The Standard For Pet Wellness

CBD use has increased over the past few years, with many people using it to improve overall health. As such, many dog owners who can't always use traditional treatments, whether due to adverse side effects, ineffectiveness, or expensive vet visits, are slowly turning to CBD for Pets to manage anxiety, joint pain, or overall well-being.

Among the many brands out there, Honest Paws stands out. It's a pet-first brand built entirely around helping animals feel better. This brand offers full-spectrum cannabidiol-infused treats, oils, and chews for anxiety relief, mobility support, immune support, skin nourishment, and more. These products work on all kinds of dogs, including rescues needing extra comfort, seniors suffering from discomfort, or pups feeling stressed during car rides.

Compared to other brands that offer generic formulas, Honest Paws consistently maintains high standards for sourcing, formulation, and testing, which has helped them build a loyal customer base among dog owners.

Since dog owners are particularly cautious about their pets' health, our editorial team has conducted thorough research and tested multiple brands, ultimately awarding Honest Paws as the best brand of veterinary medicine for offering premium-quality CBD for Pets.

Why Honest Paws Stands Out in 2025

Established in 2016, Honest Paws has earned its reputation as one of the most trusted names in pet CBD by focusing on quality, safety, and results. The brand uses organic full-spectrum hemp and globally sourced ingredients to create products that support everything from poor digestion and lethargy to joint stiffness, cartilage function, and occasional discomfort.

The brand offers a quick and easy quiz that helps match the dog with the right CBD product based on their age, size, and health needs. It takes just a minute and makes choosing the best option a whole lot simpler.

One thing that sets Honest Paws apart is its attention to detail when it comes to dosing. Every product comes with a proper dosage guide that accounts for different breeds and sizes, including a feisty Chihuahua, a sensitive Shih Tzu, an energetic Labrador Retriever, and a senior German Shepherd.

The products do not contain artificial flavors, soy, corn, or harsh preservatives. Instead, the brand uses 100% traceable, non-GMO ingredients and proudly displays third-party lab results for every batch.

The organic USDA-certified seal further adds another layer of confidence for cautious pet parents. On top of that, this Dog CBD brand offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving pet owners peace of mind while trying the CBD products for the first time.

Top Products by Honest Paws - Reviewed

Some of the top-rated products from Honest Paws include:

1. Mobility CBD Oil for Dogs - Awarded Best CBD Oil for Dogs with Arthritis

Mobility issues such as pain, limping, joint stiffness, and paw knuckling are common in dogs, but they don't have to affect playtime or daily walks.

Honest Paws Mobility Oil has been awarded the best CBD oil for dogs thanks to its thoughtful blend of organic, U.S.-grown hemp-derived CBD and MCT oil. It's formulated to ease stiffness, support cartilage function, maintain long-term mobility and improve joint health.

This CBD tincture for dogs is designed for dogs of all ages and activity levels, whether dealing with age-related discomfort or recovering from high-energy play. It helps make everyday activities like climbing stairs, jumping on the couch, or chasing a ball much more enjoyable.

This CBD oil for dogs also includes organic turmeric extract, which adds an earthy flavor while offering additional anti-inflammatory benefits. Unlike other dog CBD oil this one is free of GMOs, soy, and corn. It's also lab-tested for purity and safe consumption. Effects typically begin within 30 minutes to an hour and may last four to six hours, depending on the dog's size and metabolism.

This full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs is available in four potency levels: 125 mg for dogs under 25 lbs, 250 mg for dogs between 25 and 50 lbs, 500 mg for dogs between 51 and 74 lbs, and 1000 mg for dogs 75 lbs and up.

While the bottle includes clear feeding guidelines based on weight, it's always recommended that dog owners consult a veterinarian when introducing any new supplement into a pet's routine.

2. Calm CBD Soft Chews for Dogs - Awarded Best for CBD Tread for Dogs

Many dogs struggle with everyday stress in ways that are easy to overlook. While occasional nerves are normal, chronic anxiety can affect both the dog and its owners.

Honest Paws USDA-certified CBD chews for dogs contain organic hemp oil with 5 mg of naturally occurring CBD in each bite that helps reduce hyperactivity, balance mood, treat anxiety, and promote a sense of ease in dogs. These soft chews are also infused with L-Tryptophan and L-Theanine, which offer calm without sedation.

This makes them suitable for stressful situations like unannounced guests, chaotic grooming sessions, surprise crate training experiments, and even the neighborhood leaf blower.

Formulated with less than 0.3% THC, these chews won't cause lethargy or drowsiness. In fact, 91% of dog owners noticed a reduction in anxious behavior within a week or more of consistent use. These CBD chews for dogs are vet-recommended and verified safe. Unlike other dog treats loaded with weird additives, this one is free from toxins or preservatives that may cause more harm than good.

These CBD dog chews even come with detailed feeding guidelines. For instance, teacup breeds under 25 lbs may need just one chew daily, while dogs 25–50 lbs need two, those 51–75 lbs need three, and large breed dogs over 75 lbs typically require four chews per day.

The soft chews can also be broken into smaller pieces for more precise dosing. The poultry flavor is also suitable for picky eaters. These soft chews come in a resealable bag for optimal freshness.

3. Well CBD Bites for Dogs - Awarded Best for Immune Support

As dogs get older, their immune systems naturally begin to slow down, leading to itchy skin, increased anxiety, or reduced energy levels. If left unchecked, a compromised immune system can make dogs more vulnerable to recurring infections or unstable blood sugar levels. That's why Honest Paws Well CBD Bites have earned a spot on our list as the best product for immune support.

Formulated with USDA organic full-spectrum hemp oil and MCT oil, these CBD treats for dogs help maintain cognitive function, support the immune system, and encourage a joyful, active life, especially in aging pets or dogs with a higher predisposition to immune issues, such as Siberian Huskies and Basset Hounds.

The formula is third-party lab tested for safety, potency, and purity. The standard bag contains 30 bites, and the minis contain around 90, making it easy to stock up based on your dog's size and routine. Each bite features a creamy coconut flavor that dogs will gobble up within seconds.

As always, pet parents are encouraged to consult with a veterinarian before using these bites.

4. Calm CBD Peanut Butter for Dogs - Awarded Best for Behavioral Support

When a dog is restless, it can show up in many forms, such as excessive panting, pacing, whining at night, or destructive behavior when left alone. Honest Paws Calm CBD Peanut Butter is for dogs having trouble settling down, earning our award for best for behavioral support.

Infused with 160 mg CBD, organic full-spectrum hemp oil and MCT oil, this calming CBD dog treat supports healthy brain function, promotes calmness, and maintains emotional balance when dealing with separation anxiety. It also helps manage problematic behaviors such as excessive chewing, nonstop barking, furniture digging, or compulsive licking.

This CBD treat contains dry-roasted peanuts blended with calming ingredients to create a tasty, soothing snack that can be spread on your dog's favorite toy, lick mat, or treat. The brand has used human-grade and xylitol-free ingredients for safe consumption. Available in a 15-oz jar, it's ideal for daily use or whenever your dog needs a little support.

How Do CBD for Dogs Work?

CBD is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp that works by interacting with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), a complex network of receptors found throughout a dog's body. This system plays a central role in regulating essential functions such as mood, sleep, pain response, appetite, and immune activity.

When a dog consumes CBD-typically through oils, chews, or infused treats-the cbd interacts with the dog's endocannabinoid system to help maintain balance and restore physiological harmony.

Early research, combined with growing anecdotal evidence from veterinarians and pet owners, suggests that CBD for dogs have several potential health benefits that may help calm nervous behavior, support mobility in aging dogs, and aid digestion. Unlike THC, CBD does not produce any psychoactive effects, making it a safe and appealing option when dosed correctly.

Types of CBD for Dogs That Honest Paws Offers

As demand for pet-friendly cannabinoid products continues to grow, Honest Paws has positioned itself as a trusted provider of premium CBD for dogs products. The brand offers a variety of CBD usage formats to accommodate different preferences and needs among pet owners.



CBD Oils : Honest Paws' CBD oil for dogs are among their most popular offerings. These tinctures are typically administered directly into the dog's mouth or added to food. They provide flexible dosing and are favored for their ease of use and quick absorption.

CBD Bites : These CBD treats for dogs resemble traditional treats but are infused with cannabidiol for added wellness benefits. These crunchy snacks are ideal for dogs that respond well to treat-based rewards, making daily supplementation simple and enjoyable.

CBD Soft Chews : For pets with dental sensitivities or older dogs, soft chews offer a more gentle option. These are infused with CBD and designed to be both palatable and easy to digest, while still delivering the same calming and supportive benefits.

CBD Topicals : Honest Paws also offers CBD-infused topicals, which are applied directly to the skin or coat. These products are typically used to address localized issues such as skin irritation or joint discomfort, offering targeted relief. CBD Wellness Blends and Specialty Products : In addition to standard formats, Honest Paws carries unique wellness-focused CBD formulations, including combination blends that incorporate additional functional ingredients. For digestive health, Honest Paws provides Probiotics with Prebiotics, designed to maintain a healthy gut microbiome and support immune function. Additionally, the brand offers Omega-3 Fish Oil, rich in essential fatty acids to support skin and coat health, as well as joint function.

Pros and Cons of Honest Paws

Here's an overview of the advantages and potential drawbacks associated with Honest Paws:

Pros



Premium, Organic Ingredients: Honest Paws utilizes USDA-certified organic hemp sourced from U.S. farms. Their products are non-GMO and soy-free, ensuring a high-quality, natural supplement for pets.

Third-Party Lab Testing: Every batch undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify potency and purity. Certificates of Analysis (COAs) are readily available on their website, providing transparency and assurance to consumers.

Diverse Product Range: The brand offers a variety of products, including CBD oil for dogs, treats, chews, topicals, and wellness blends, catering to different pet needs such as mobility, calmness, and overall wellness. Veterinarian Recommended: Many veterinarians endorse Honest Paws products for their quality and efficacy, further establishing trust among pet owners.

Cons

Limited Retail Availability: Honest Paws products are primarily available through their online platform. Consumers who prefer in-person shopping experiences may find this limiting.

How Honest Paws Won the Best CBD for Dogs Award

In the rapidly expanding pet wellness industry, Honest Paws has distinguished itself by offering premium dog CBD products tailored specifically for dogs. Their commitment to quality, transparency, and pet health has garnered them the Best CBD Oil for Dogs award. Here's an overview of the key factors that contributed to this recognition:

Third-Party Lab Testing

Honest Paws ensures the safety and efficacy of their products through rigorous third-party testing. Each batch undergoes analysis by ISO 17025 accredited laboratories, verifying potency and purity.

Certificates of Analysis (COAs) are readily available on their website, providing transparency and assurance to consumers.

Extract Type

The company utilizes full-spectrum CBD for Dogs extract in their formulations. This type of extract retains all naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids from the hemp plant, promoting the“entourage effect” that enhances the therapeutic benefits of CBD.

Hemp Source and Quality

Honest Paws sources its hemp from USDA-certified organic farms in the United States. The hemp is non-GMO and grown without the use of pesticides, ensuring a high-quality, natural product for pets.

Brand Reputation

With a strong commitment to pet health and wellness, Honest Paws has built a reputable brand recognized for its quality products and customer service. Their transparency in ingredient sourcing and manufacturing processes has earned them trust among pet owners.

Flavor

Understanding the importance of palatability, Honest Paws offers products in flavors that appeal to dogs, such as peanut butter. This consideration ensures easier administration and better compliance from pets.

CBD Potency

Honest Paws provides a range of CBD potencies to cater to dogs of various sizes and needs. Their products are clearly labeled with dosage instructions, allowing pet owners to administer the appropriate amount for their dog's weight and condition.

CBD for Dogs Dosage

While CBD is generally considered safe for canine use, accurate dosing is critical to ensure effectiveness and avoid side effects.

CBD dosage for dogs typically depends on three key factors: the dog's weight, the reason for use (such as anxiety, joint pain, or general wellness), and the concentration of the product. Most veterinarians and CBD for pets recommend starting with a low dose of 0.25 mg to 0.5 mg of CBD per pound of body weight, administered once or twice daily. For example, a 20-pound dog might start with 5 to 10 mg of CBD per day.

It's advised to begin at the low end of the range and gradually increase the dose if necessary, observing the dog's behavior and response over the course of several days. Effects such as increased relaxation, improved mobility, or reduced discomfort often become noticeable within 30 to 60 minutes of administration, depending on the delivery format (oil, chew, capsule).

Full-spectrum CBD oils for dogs are often favored for dosing precision, as they can be measured drop by drop. Edible formats like treats or soft chews offer convenience but may deliver slightly slower effects due to digestion.

Pet owners are strongly encouraged to choose veterinarian-formulated products that provide detailed dosing guides and have undergone third-party lab testing. Brands like Honest Paws clearly label their potency and offer dosing calculators to help simplify the process.

Buy the Best CBD for Dogs

As pet wellness trends continue to mirror those of humans, CBD for dogs has emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories in the natural supplement space. Pet owners across the globe are turning to cannabidiol (CBD) as a gentle, plant-based option for managing common issues like anxiety, joint pain, inflammation, and overall well-being.

Honest Paws stands out in this growing space with its pet-first approach and USDA-certified organic ingredients. From calming soft chews to mobility tinctures and creamy peanut butter, the brand offers targeted solutions to treat different health issues.

Whichever CBD product you choose, it's important to consult your veterinarian before using it for your pet.

Honest Paws

honestpaws.com

Add: 4845 Pearl East Cir Ste 118 PMB 25208,Boulder, Colorado

