Egnyte To Host Virtual Financial Services Summit: Harnessing AI To Modernize And Mitigate Risk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, is excited to announce its upcoming Financial Services Summit, geared towards IT leaders, compliance professionals, and operations teams in the financial sector. The virtual summit will take place on May 21, 2025, at 12 pm ET/9 am PT, providing attendees with actionable insights and strategies that empower firms to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to modernize workflows, strengthen security, and gain control over sensitive data.

"The financial services industry is experiencing a lot of pressure, from rising client expectations to increasing security threats and stringent regulatory demands. Firms are more frequently finding the limits of legacy systems and manual workflows hindering productivity," said Kyle Blair, Director of Financial Services at Egnyte. "Our summit provides a centralized opportunity for leaders to explore how modernizing their operations and reducing tech stack duplication can improve efficiency and mitigate risk at a key time of uncertainty. We're excited to share insights to help firms navigate today's challenges effectively."

Jerry Silva, Vice President of IDC Financial Insights, will deliver the keynote address and highlight how leading firms embrace automation, AI, and integrated content management platforms to drive efficiency while mitigating risk. Attendees will leave with a clear vision of what lies ahead and actionable steps to prepare for it.

Learn from Industry Experts: Discover how automation and AI are expediting decision-making and playing a crucial role in simplifying compliance with ever-evolving regulations. Learn how embracing AI can significantly reduce risk and boost operational resilience in a rapidly changing landscape from key industry leaders and associations, including the Investment Advisor Association, Mortgage Bankers Association, and Think|Stack.

Real-World Success Stories from Egnyte Customers: Learn how firms like Alpine Investors, Clearstead, and Virginia Credit Union have moved away from legacy systems with automated workflows and fortified security measures, showcasing how AI-driven solutions have reduced risk and enhanced overall productivity and competitive advantage in the financial sector. Preview Egnyte's Latest Innovations: Attendees will get an exclusive look at Egnyte's AI-powered compliance and governance tools, AI-powered intelligent workflows, and the latest advancements in collaborative knowledge management, including an updated desktop UI, specifically designed to help financial services firms mitigate risk while driving efficiency and productivity.



Join us for this pivotal event and gain the tools needed to stay ahead in today's dynamic financial services landscape. Click here for more information and to register for the summit.

About Egnyte:

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit .

