Isofy And Wymo Announce Partnership To Deliver Smarter, Scalable Connectivity For Flexible Workspaces Across The UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- isofy, a leader in simplified network management for coworking and flexible workspaces, today announced a solution delivery partnership with Wymo, a UK-based technology consultancy specializing in smart infrastructure solutions. Together, the companies will deliver enterprise-grade, turnkey connectivity solutions designed specifically for the operational and technical demands of today's evolving work environments.This partnership brings together isofy's intuitive, cloud-based network management platform with Wymo's trusted expertise in IT infrastructure, AV integration, and workspace technology implementation. The result is a comprehensive offering for operators who need secure, scalable, and easy-to-manage connectivity.As hybrid and distributed work models continue to evolve, operators are increasingly under pressure to provide secure, high-performance connectivity across multiple locations, user types, and device environments.“Partnering with Wymo allows us to expand our mission of making secure, scalable connectivity effortless for workspace operators,” said Matt Barber, COO of isofy.“Their deep expertise in smart IT infrastructure complements our platform perfectly, empowering operators to deliver a seamless experience their members and guests can trust.”Wymo brings a customer-first mindset and a proven track record of designing and deploying secure, high-performance environments across the UK. With deep roots in both infrastructure design and managed services, Wymo's team is uniquely positioned to serve operators looking for a single partner to deploy, configure, and support mission-critical connectivity solutions.“Our collaboration with isofy gives our clients a turnkey solution for managing complex network environments with ease,” said Christopher Chave-Cox, Account Director of Wymo.“As flexible work models accelerate, the need for intuitive, secure, and scalable systems is more critical than ever. This partnership helps us deliver just that.”In addition to addressing current connectivity challenges, the partnership is also focused on helping operators future-proof their environments. Both companies share a long-term vision to enable smarter, more resilient infrastructure that supports revenue growth, reduces support overhead, and enhances the member experience.About isofyisofy delivers simplified, secure, and scalable network management built for the unique needs of coworking and flexible workspaces. Through a centralized, web-based platform, isofy's solution enables operators to deliver enterprise-grade connectivity that's effortless to manage and built to scale. Learn more atAbout WymoWymo is a trusted technology partner for organisations looking to build smarter, more connected workplaces. From reducing cloud costs, scaling resources, managing data, or securely putting applications into production, Wymo understands technology, tailoring solutions to make workplace technology simple. Learn more at

