Xendex Prepares To Reveal Full Platform Mockup Design As $XDX Presale Nears Final Countdown

With all core features being built into a sleek, user-friendly interface, XenDex is delivering what no other XRPL-based project has offered to date: a unified DeFi experience that combines AI-powered copy trading, non-custodial lending and borrowing, staking, cross-chain trading, and DAO governance, all within a single platform.

XenDex Platform Preview Coming Soon

To demonstrate the depth of development underway, XenDex will release visual mockups of the upcoming platform, giving investors and community members an exclusive preview of how the platform will look, feel, and function.

From live trading interfaces to lending dashboards, staking portals, and AI copy trading modules, this upcoming design reveal will provide a clear glimpse into the future of decentralized finance on XRP.

As development accelerates, the $XDX token presale is rapidly approaching sellout, and the current entry price will not last much longer.



Current Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

Minimum Buy: 150 XRP Soft Cap: Reached



Once sold out, the next chance to acquire $XDX will be on major centralized exchanges, at a significantly higher price.

$XDX: The Utility Token Powering XenDex

The $XDX token unlocks full access to all features on the XenDex platform, including:



Governance voting

Reduced trading & borrowing fees

Staking rewards & liquidity incentives

Copy trading integration

Collateral for lending protocols Priority access to new features and airdrops

XenDex Platform Key Features



AI-Powered Copy Trading – Mirror professional traders to maximize gains

Lending & Borrowing – Borrow and lend XRP and $XDX with smart contract security

Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XRP with tokens across BNB Chain, Solana, and more

Staking & Yield Farming – Earn while supporting platform liquidity DAO Governance – $XDX holders vote on upgrades, proposals, and token listings



With its clean, mobile-friendly design, XenDex is being built to onboard everyone, from DeFi beginners to institutional traders.

