ESFI Spreads Awareness Of Overhead Power Line Safety With “Always Look Up” Campaign

ARLINGTON, Va., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data compiled and analyzed by the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) shows that the most significant category of workplace electrical fatalities is non-electrical workers coming into contact with overhead power lines. Many of these accidents involve workers with little or no electrical safety training. Contact with overhead power lines is also one of the leading causes of electrical fatalities outside of the workplace across the United States.

In fact, overhead power line contact accounts for 48% of all workplace electrical fatalities, 57% of electrical fatalities in non-electrical occupations, and 30% of all electrical fatalities that occur in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that between 2018 and 2023, there were 538 total fatalities caused by overhead power lines in the U.S. A large number of these incidents can be avoided with heightened awareness of outside surroundings.“Overhead power line contacts are unique because in many cases the fatality occurred when the power line was clearly visible,” said Daniel Majano, ESFI's Program Director.

In response, ESFI launched an update to its“Always Look Up” campaign in May to spread awareness to key groups. This year, as part of its National Electrical Safety Month efforts, ESFI is releasing several new materials, including a new infographic, to remind the public to be aware of overhead power lines in their surroundings.

Some of the key groups targeted in this campaign are homeowners, heavy truck operators, tree trimmers, and roofers. Here are some ways that individuals can find themselves in danger due to overhead power lines:



At home: Individuals working on their roofs or gutters or using ladders to set up decorations, such as holiday lights, can inadvertently come into contact with power lines around their home. Before starting any work around your house, be aware of overhead power lines and the electrical service entrance to your home. Stay at least 10 feet away from all power lines.

Heavy truck operators : Workers operating trucks with extendable truck beds can unknowingly raise their truck beds into low-hanging overhead power lines.

Tree trimmers : Tree trimming workers often perform their work using elevating work platforms or using trimming tools with long handles, allowing them to make contact with tree branches far above the ground. When tree branches grow out and become entangled with overhead power lines, trimmers can inadvertently contact the lines with their tools. Roofers and painters : Individuals doing work on the exterior of a building can make contact with power lines while carrying or setting up ladders.

ESFI encourages everyone to“always look up, in all ways” to avoid contact with overhead power lines. Some additional best practices include carrying ladders horizontally, avoiding touching anything in contact with power lines, and staying 35 feet away from downed power lines.

“We believe that this is an issue where we can save a lot of lives through raising awareness and emphasizing the simple principle of 'Always Look Up'”, said ESFI Executive Director Jennifer LeFevre, adding,“It's great advice for anyone doing work outside.”

The new materials for National Electrical Safety Month 2025 include the following, which are free to use and distribute:



ABOUT ESFI

The mission of the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is to prevent electrically related injuries, deaths, and fires through public education and outreach by being the trusted voice on electrical safety. For free safety materials that you can share throughout your community, visit esfi.org .

