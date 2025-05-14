ARKA Business Danbury Mission Technologies Receives Second Delivery Order On U.S. Army Contract For AN/VVR-4 Laser Detecting Sets

DANBURY, Conn., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danbury Mission Technologies, an ARKA Group, L.P. company, today announced it received the second delivery order on its $136 million, 5-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract from U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal to deliver AN/VVR-4 Laser Detecting Systems (LDS).

Developed by ARKA's Defense Systems team, the groundbreaking LDS significantly improves detection and survivability in the battlefield.

"The laser warning products that ARKA provides protect our warfighter, save lives and create a significant advantage over our nation's adversaries," said George McGovern, director of ARKA Defense Systems. "The new award assures our warfighter continues to be protected with the best technology, improving survivability and enhancing our nation's national security. We're proud to provide a quality product to support the mission."

Planned for installation on multiple U.S. Army ground vehicles, the AN/VVR-4 system delivered exceptional performance during recent U.S. Army testing.

As part of the contract, which was announced in August 2023, the company will also provide test hardware and support services.

About ARKA Group

Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, ARKA is a fully integrated mission partner providing cutting edge solutions with an unrivaled reputation for excellence to U.S. and international mission partners. ARKA's legacy reaches back to the earliest efforts of the United States' space endeavors, and today our advanced capabilities support all mission domains. We address a broad range of customer needs to include state-of-the-art optical technologies, radar and sensor technologies, information processing and analytics, and trusted communication solutions that support the warfighter and nation's decision makers. ARKA helps create a safer world, driven by innovation, mission performance and advanced engineering. For more information, visit arka.

SOURCE ARKA Group, L.P.

