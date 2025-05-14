Wire Network Assembles Powerhouse Leadership Team To Solve Crypto’S Biggest Problem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the Appointment of Wallstreetbets' Jaime Rogozinski and New Executives From Microsoft, Wanderers & Project Venkman, Wire Network Set to Introduce a Digital Economy that Unifies Today's Fragmented Crypto Landscape

Los Angeles, CA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski joining as Chief Strategy Officer, Wire Network is expanding their leadership team with four new executive hires to scale their mission of solving the current biggest problem in crypto: fragmentation.

Nick Greenawalt (Wanderers) joins as Chief Marketing Officer , Will Little (Prota Ventures) joins as Chief Operating Officer , Gavin Gillas (Project Venkman) joins as Head of Strategic Partnerships , and Rick Grimes (Microsoft, Yahoo!) joins as VP of Operations.

Wire Network has solved a problem that will move the digital economy into its next chapter by providing an essential solution that's currently missing: a Universal Transaction Layer that connects all chains and eliminates the need for developers to choose just one. With Wire Network, distribution becomes exponential, not siloed. It's a chain-agnostic foundation designed to complement - not compete with - existing ecosystems, delivering the infrastructure Web3 needs to finally scale to mainstream adoption.

For years, Wire Network's CEO Ken DiCross has been strategically developing a solution to remove the barriers and challenges that have separated traditional and modern finance. Meanwhile, Rogozinski exposed the cracks in traditional finance by mobilizing millions of retail investors through WallStreetBets and now he's bringing that action from Wall Street to crypto.

Today, Wire Network expands their powerhouse team with four executives who have both a rich history in traditional finance and a deep native understanding of crypto, to bolster their leadership as they prepare an aggressive go-to-market strategy to unify the fragmented crypto landscape.

Nick Greenawalt , joins as Chief Marketing Officer . Known for his work as CEO & Co-Founder of Wanderers-a pioneering Web3 sci-fi universe that evolved from an animated NFT collection into a full-fledged game backed by Animoca Brands-Nick specializes in marketing and narrative design that builds communities. His experience in blending immersive storytelling with scalable blockchain ecosystems positions him to lead creative marketing for strategic partnerships across all areas of blockchain from gaming to app development.

Will Little joins as Chief Operating Officer , bringing experience from over 100 portfolio investments and a proven track record incubating companies like Figment, which grew to a $1.4B valuation at their Series C in 2021. A former bioengineer turned software developer, startup founder, and investor, Will has also deployed blockchain infrastructure with NGOs in West Africa-insight he now brings to Wire Network's mission of building accessible, globally impactful digital infrastructure.

Gavin Gillas joins as Head of Strategic Partnerships and will focus on partnerships that fulfill the promise of interoperability across blockchains for Wire's expanding network. As the former CEO of Project Venkman , a blockchain startup that gained prominence through its launch of actor Bill Murray's foray into NFTs as a form of modern storytelling, Gillas has a great history of developing transformative programs around intellectual property that redefine consumer engagement while fostering community and ownership.

Rick Grimes , a former Microsoft and Yahoo! Operations and Marketing leader joins as VP of Operations , bringing decades of experience in scaling operations at companies of all sizes. Grimes is responsible for operational enablement across the Wire Network business functions.

“We are at a pivotal moment for the global digital economy. If traditional finance is not looking at crypto, they're missing out on a blockbuster moment,” said Jaime Rogozinski, CSO of Wire Network. “We get it - the space has been fragmented up until now. Wire Network has the solution to fix it.”

“We're here to build the infrastructure layer the decentralized economy deserves,” said Ken DiCross, CEO of Wire Network .“With Jaime driving strategy and this all-star team joining us to scale engineering, product, partnerships, and ecosystem, we're locking in the leadership to go from testnet to global protocol for mass adoption.”

About Wire Network

Wire Network is setting a new standard for blockchain technology with its Universal Transaction Layer (UTL), making digital transactions faster, more secure, and easier than ever. By streamlining how different blockchain networks connect, Wire removes barriers to decentralized finance (DeFi), social finance (SoFi), and AI-powered markets, opening new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike.

With its Universal Wallet and Crypto Single Sign-On, Wire Network streamlines Web3 access, providing users with a smooth and intuitive way to transact. Offering lightning-fast speeds, zero gas fees, and trustless, cross-chain transactions, Wire is redefining blockchain usability and paving the way for a truly connected digital economy.

