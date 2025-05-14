Fatpipe Inc. Launches Vmware Velocloud Replacement Program To Help Enterprises Upgrade To Advanced SD-WAN Solutions

Sales Growth to Be Funded with IPO Proceeds and Internally Generated Funds

SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATN ), a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network ("SD-WAN"), today announced the launch of its VeloCloud Replacement Program, a strategic initiative designed to help enterprises seamlessly transition from legacy VeloCloud SD-WAN deployments to FatPipe's next-generation, high-performance, highly secure SD-WAN platform.

With the recent changes in the SD-WAN landscape and evolving enterprise networking requirements, many organizations are seeking more flexible, secure, and cost-effective alternatives to existing solutions. This conversion opportunity represents a strategic growth lever for FatPipe, targeting legacy SD-WAN deployments worldwide. As organizations reevaluate their infrastructure, FatPipe's program aims to expand its footprint in the SD-WAN market expected to surpass $7 billion by 2027. The program is designed to not only drive new customer acquisition but also enhance FatPipe's recurring revenue through managed services and long-term software licensing.

FatPipe's VeloCloud Replacement Program offers a compelling upgrade path, providing customers with:



Zero-Cost Migration Assistance : A fully managed onboarding and transition plan, minimizing disruption to business operations.



Trade-In Discounts : Special pricing and trade-in credits for existing VeloCloud hardware and licenses.



Advanced SD-WAN Features : Superior application-aware routing, multi-line redundancy, edge security, and built-in single-stack cybersecurity.



Multi-Cloud Connectivity : Native support for all major public cloud providers including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.



Enhanced Security : Integrated firewall and cybersecurity, encryption, and compliance-ready architecture.



Proven ROI : Reduced network costs and improved application performance.

Managed and co - managed Network and cybersecurity monitoring.

"Our replacement program represents a significant market capture opportunity, aimed at converting a large installed base of first-generation SD-WAN users seeking modern, secure, and scalable alternatives," said Ms. Sanch Datta, President and CTO of FatPipe Inc. "We're making it easier than ever for enterprises to upgrade their WAN infrastructure with minimal disruption-backed by the advanced performance, security, and support they expect from an enterprise-grade solution."

This initiative supports FatPipe's post-IPO growth strategy, leveraging new go-to-market investments to accelerate sales in North America and Asia-Pacific. By executing on this targeted expansion plan, FatPipe aims to build momentum in key markets, strengthen partner engagement, and scale recurring revenue streams-positioning the company to deliver long-term value for customers and shareholders alike.

"FatPipe maintains a strong balance sheet and has sufficient capital and operational resources to execute on its business plan with no immediate need to raise additional funds. We plan to fund our sales growth with the proceeds of the IPO and internally generated funds", said, Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide. For more information, visit . Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

To learn more, visit or contact [email protected] .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Media Contact:

Company Contact Info

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE FatPipe Networks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED