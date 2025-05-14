U.S. Alcohol Beverages Trend Report 2025 | Understanding The Blurring Lines Between Alcohol And No-Alcohol Segments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Get up-to-date insights on the U.S. adult beverage market, featuring data and trends for beer, wine, and spirits through 2024. Discover key insights on market dynamics, consumer choices, and emerging trends like canned wines and cocktails.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Alcohol Beverages Trend Analysis in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers observations and analysis of trends affecting the adult beverage market via a colorful, data-filled PowerPoint presentation designed to bring busy executives up to date while providing food for thought and discussion.

It offers beer, wine and distilled spirits market data through 2024 as well as observations on the trends that are re-shaping the beverage alcohol market in the United States. The report also discusses issues impacting the adult beverage market in 2025, including tariffs.

This timely report examines key market drivers impacting consumers' alcohol choices, highlighting the effects of these factors on various beverage alcohol segments and sub-segments, while offering insights on key trends and market drivers relating to wine and spirits and beer. It looks at the blurring of alcohol and no-alcohol segments, alliances between companies from the alcohol and no-alcohol worlds, emerging trends including canned wines and prepared cocktails.

The report also discusses traditional beer, wine and spirits segment growth, the implications of various paradigm shifts in ingredients, distribution, corporate partnerships and other areas. It also looks at shifts in consumer consumption patterns that are impacting the wine market in particular.

The answers you need

This data and insight-rich PowerPoint presentation offers insights on the alcohol market, and is the perfect kickoff to brainstorming meetings.

Questions answered include:



How did the U.S. beer, distilled spirits and wine markets perform in 2024?

What are the key trends affecting various wine segments? How did alternative adult beverages affect conventional beer, spirits and wine performance in 2024?

Key Report Features

This graphically impactful PowerPoint presentation uses the total U.S. beverage market as the jumping off point for an analysis of trends in the beer, wine and distilled spirits sectors, from volume and growth to market drivers and expectations for high interest alcohol sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

Beverage Alcohol Overview



Accelerating Shifts - Beverage Alcohol in the 2020s

Beverage Alcohol Market Depletion Growth 2003 - 2024

Top Line Beverage Alcohol Market Performance, Trends & Projections

Beverage Alcohol Category Serving Share Evolution - 2019 vs. 2024

Beverage Alcohol Category Share by Servings 2024 vs. 2025

Total Beverage Alcohol Servings LDA Per Capita Consumption Trends 2011 - 2024

Tariff Impact on Beverage Alcohol Industry Key RTD Products Driving Beverage Alcohol Market Activity

Beer Market Overview



Current Key Beer Market Trends & Activity

Beer Servings LDA Per Capita Consumption Trends 2011 - 2024

U.S. Beer Market Sub-Segments - Volume Performance 2024 U.S. Beer Market Sub-Segments - Volume Shares 2019 vs. 2024

Spirits Market Overview



Major Trends Impacting the Spirits Category

U.S. Spirits Market - Volume 2012 - 2024

U.S. Spirits Market Sub-Segments - Volume Performance 2024 Prepared Cocktail & RTD Spirit Growth & Share of Total Spirit Liquid Volume 2014 - 2024

Wine Market Overview



Major Trends Impacting the Wine Category

U.S. Wine Market - Volume 2012 - 2024 U.S. Wine Market Sub-Segments - Volume Performance 2024

