Therini Bio Raises Additional $39M Series A Financing To Advance Clinical Development Of Neurodegenerative Disease Pipeline

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Therini Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing fibrin-targeting immunotherapies for neurodegenerative diseases driven by vascular dysfunction today announced that it raised $39 million in a Series A extension financing. The extension financing included new investors, Angelini Ventures and Apollo Health Ventures, in addition to existing investors SV Health Investors' Biotech Fund and Dementia Discovery Fund, MRL Ventures Fund, Sanofi Ventures, Eli Lilly and Company, Dolby Family Ventures and Foundation for a Better World. This financing increased Therini Bio's Series A total to $75M.

Therini Bio anticipates using the proceeds to fund Phase 1b trials evaluating its lead candidate, THN391, for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), as well as support development of a fibrin/VEGF bispecific.

Therini Bio seeks to target the underlying causes of neurodegeneration. Factors such as aging, genetics and prevalent diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes, lead to vascular dysfunction and the accumulation of toxic fibrin deposits outside of blood vessels. These deposits induce chronic neuroinflammation, resulting in neuronal damage and severe neurogenerative diseases. Therini Bio has developed a novel approach aimed at treating these devastating diseases by specifically targeting the inflammatory epitope on fibrin to halt the destructive effects of neuroinflammation.

THN391, a potential first-in-class, high-affinity humanized monoclonal antibody designed to selectively block fibrin-mediated neuroinflammation without affecting coagulation pathways, demonstrated activity in preventing vascular and neuronal degeneration in preclinical studies of AD and retinal diseases. In a recent Phase 1a trial, THN391 was well-tolerated in healthy volunteers, showed no adverse hematological effects or impact on coagulation and fibrinolysis, lacked an anti-drug antibody response and had dose-proportional pharmacokinetics with a half-life supporting monthly dosing. Supported by the current data and financing, the experienced team at Therini Bio is preparing to begin dosing patients in Phase 1b trials evaluating THN391 in AD and DME.

Tara Nickerson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Therini Bio and an industry veteran who also played an instrumental role previously in several prominent private and public biotech financings, including as Chief Business Officer of Maze Therapeutics and Prothena Biosciences, remarked,“We are deeply grateful to partner with such a distinguished investor group, both new and old. Their support enables us to significantly advance our shared vision of delivering patients a rational, innovative approach to potentially treat their debilitating conditions, including Alzheimer's disease and Diabetic Macular Edema. We look forward to advancing the Phase 1b trials to demonstrate the potential benefit of this novel mechanism in patients.”

Thomas Thestrup, Senior Principal at Angelini Ventures, who led the investment on behalf of Angelini Ventures stated,”We are proud to support Therini Bio's mission to address the underlying vascular and inflammatory drivers of neurodegenerative disease through a truly novel approach. As an active CNS investor, we are excited about Therini's first-in-class selective antibody therapy targeting fibrin-mediated inflammation, offering a groundbreaking path to transform the treatment of diseases such as Alzheimer's and DME.”

Therini Bio is a clinical-stage biotech company developing immunotherapies for neuroinflammation in diseases driven by vascular dysfunction. Therini Bio is developing a pipeline of potential first-in-class therapies selectively targeting toxic fibrin accumulation for diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and Diabetic Macular Edema, where destructive neuroinflammation plays a central role in the disease process. Therini Bio's top-tier syndicate of life sciences investors includes the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, Angelini Ventures, Apollo Health Ventures, SV Health Investors' Biotech Fund and Dementia Discovery Fund, Dolby Family Ventures, Dreavent Biotech Investments, Eli Lilly and Company, Foundation for a Better World, MRL Ventures Fund, the therapeutics-focused corporate venture fund of Merck & Co., Inc., and Sanofi Ventures. For more information, visit .

