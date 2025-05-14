Challenged Athletes Foundation And Össur Expand National Support For Athletes With Physical Disabilities With 92 Sports Prosthetic Grants And Clinics Across The Country

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, CA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) and Össur, a global innovator in prosthetic technology, are thrilled to announce the distribution of 92 cutting-edge sports prosthetic feet and knees to youth and adult athletes with limb loss and limb difference as part of CAF's milestone 31st annual grant cycle. Building on a powerful 30+ year partnership, CAF and Össur continue to lead the way in expanding mobility, independence, and access to sport through high-performance prosthetics and hands-on support. Over their three-decade partnership, the two organizations have provided more than 2,000 sports prosthetics, making life-changing athletic goals possible for thousands of people with lower limb loss and limb difference. The 2025 grantees include incredible stories of resilience like KD Hill, who lost his leg in a car accident just before NFL camp and Jannae Manzola, a mother of two who recently underwent an above-knee amputation following a recurrence of osteosarcoma. “Össur is proud to partner with CAF to advance mobility for individuals with physical disabilities,” said Tabi King, Vice President of Strategy at Össur.“Together, we're building a community where people of all abilities can thrive and live a life without limitations.” She also emphasized the role of prosthetists, the medical professionals who care for amputees:“Their expertise and generosity are the backbone of this program, ensuring each athlete receives a prosthesis that is tailored and custom-fit for their patient's performance and success.” 2025 Össur + CAF Running and Mobility Clinics Scheduled Nationwide

In addition to distributing the grants, CAF and Össur are continuing to host their acclaimed Running and Mobility Clinics, a series of free day-long events that are designed to foster confidence, skill development, and community for individuals with lower limb loss and limb difference. Led by Dr. Allison Symsack, PT, DPT and Dr. Jen Gruenhagen, PT, DPT, and featuring mentorship from Team USA Paralympians Jamie Brown and Eric McElvenny, the Clinics offer people with lower-limb loss and difference the tools and support to help them enhance their mobility and pursue their goals in sport and beyond. Clinic Schedule for 2025:

Date City/State Location Saturday, May 17 Orlando, FL Nicholson Indoor Fieldhouse at UCF Saturday, June 7 Seattle, WA Seattle University Park Saturday, October 4 San Antonio, TX STAR Soccer Complex Saturday, October 25 San Diego, CA TBD Sunday, November 9 Washington, DC Nationals Park

*Date/Location subject to change

“Össur + CAF Running and Mobility clinics are often the first time someone with limb loss or limb difference realizes what they're capable of,” said Lauren Gerrbi, Director of Regional Programs at CAF.“With Össur's support, we're able to bring that moment of transformation to communities nationwide.”

Some of the 2025 Össur-CAF Grantees Include:

Name: Charlie (Age 9) of Blanchester, OH

Physical Disability: Single Below-Knee Amputee

Personal Story: Charlie has played baseball for three years and thrives as a hitter and fielder. With a new Flex Foot Cheetah Jr. from Össur, he'll be able to keep up with his teammates, continue playing the sport he loves, and strengthen the friendships he's built on the field.

Name: Jannae of N. Grosvenordale, CT

Physical Disability: Single Above-Knee Amputee

Personal Story: After an osteosarcoma diagnosis and recent amputation, Jannae is focused on regaining independence and returning to physical activity with her two daughters. Her Össur Flex-Run and Cheetah Knee will help her reconnect with the mental and physical freedom that sport has always brought to her life.

Name: KD of Birmingham, AL

Physical Disability: Single Below-Knee Amputee

Personal Story: A former Ole Miss football player, KD lost his leg in a car accident just before NFL training camp. His new Össur Flex Run sports prosthetic will support his return to strength training and competition-continuing a journey that's already broken generational barriers and empowered his community.

Name: Eva of Columbus, OH

Physical Disability: Above-Knee Amputee

Personal Story: Eva who became an above-knee amputee due to a dog attack, was surprised with a grant for an Össur Cheetah Xceed and Cheetah Knee during the Columbus Running & Mobility Clinic in 2024. Her enthusiasm for movement and commitment to staying active continue to inspire athletes across generations.

CAF and Össur proudly recognize the following Certified Prosthetist practices that donated time and services to this year's recipients: Next Step Bionics & Prosthetics, RISE Prosthetics & Orthotics, Prosthetic Innovations, Davidson Prosthetics, Medical Center Orthotics & Prosthetics, Eastside Orthotics & Prosthetics, Southern California Prosthetics, Hanger Clinic, Lerman and Son Orthotics & Prosthetics, Prosthetic Orthotic Associates, David Rotter Prosthetics, and Scott Sabolich Prosthetics and Research.

About Össur

Össur is a leading global provider of innovative prosthetics and bracing and supports that help people live a Life Without Limitations®. A recognized“Technology Pioneer”, Össur focuses on improving people's mobility through the delivery of solutions that advance patient care. The company has partnered with Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) for over 30 years. Every year, hundreds of people with limb loss and limb difference participate in Össur-sponsored Mobility Clinics across the world. Össur is part of Embla Medical (Nasdaq Copenhagen: EMBLA) .

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $191 million and fulfilled 52,000+ funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 73 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit .

