Challenged Athletes Foundation And Össur Expand National Support For Athletes With Physical Disabilities With 92 Sports Prosthetic Grants And Clinics Across The Country
|Date
|City/State
|Location
|Saturday, May 17
|Orlando, FL
|Nicholson Indoor Fieldhouse at UCF
|Saturday, June 7
|Seattle, WA
|Seattle University Park
|Saturday, October 4
|San Antonio, TX
|STAR Soccer Complex
|Saturday, October 25
|San Diego, CA
|TBD
|Sunday, November 9
|Washington, DC
|Nationals Park
*Date/Location subject to change
“Össur + CAF Running and Mobility clinics are often the first time someone with limb loss or limb difference realizes what they're capable of,” said Lauren Gerrbi, Director of Regional Programs at CAF.“With Össur's support, we're able to bring that moment of transformation to communities nationwide.”
Some of the 2025 Össur-CAF Grantees Include:
Name: Charlie (Age 9) of Blanchester, OH
Physical Disability: Single Below-Knee Amputee
Personal Story: Charlie has played baseball for three years and thrives as a hitter and fielder. With a new Flex Foot Cheetah Jr. from Össur, he'll be able to keep up with his teammates, continue playing the sport he loves, and strengthen the friendships he's built on the field.
Name: Jannae of N. Grosvenordale, CT
Physical Disability: Single Above-Knee Amputee
Personal Story: After an osteosarcoma diagnosis and recent amputation, Jannae is focused on regaining independence and returning to physical activity with her two daughters. Her Össur Flex-Run and Cheetah Knee will help her reconnect with the mental and physical freedom that sport has always brought to her life.
Name: KD of Birmingham, AL
Physical Disability: Single Below-Knee Amputee
Personal Story: A former Ole Miss football player, KD lost his leg in a car accident just before NFL training camp. His new Össur Flex Run sports prosthetic will support his return to strength training and competition-continuing a journey that's already broken generational barriers and empowered his community.
Name: Eva of Columbus, OH
Physical Disability: Above-Knee Amputee
Personal Story: Eva who became an above-knee amputee due to a dog attack, was surprised with a grant for an Össur Cheetah Xceed and Cheetah Knee during the Columbus Running & Mobility Clinic in 2024. Her enthusiasm for movement and commitment to staying active continue to inspire athletes across generations.
Media Kit: Images for Media
CAF and Össur proudly recognize the following Certified Prosthetist practices that donated time and services to this year's recipients: Next Step Bionics & Prosthetics, RISE Prosthetics & Orthotics, Prosthetic Innovations, Davidson Prosthetics, Medical Center Orthotics & Prosthetics, Eastside Orthotics & Prosthetics, Southern California Prosthetics, Hanger Clinic, Lerman and Son Orthotics & Prosthetics, Prosthetic Orthotic Associates, David Rotter Prosthetics, and Scott Sabolich Prosthetics and Research.
About Össur
Össur is a leading global provider of innovative prosthetics and bracing and supports that help people live a Life Without Limitations®. A recognized“Technology Pioneer”, Össur focuses on improving people's mobility through the delivery of solutions that advance patient care. The company has partnered with Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) for over 30 years. Every year, hundreds of people with limb loss and limb difference participate in Össur-sponsored Mobility Clinics across the world. Össur is part of Embla Medical (Nasdaq Copenhagen: EMBLA) .
About Challenged Athletes Foundation
The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $191 million and fulfilled 52,000+ funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 73 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit .
