France Expels Algerian Diplomats in Retaliatory Move
(MENAFN) France announced on Wednesday that it is expelling several newly arrived Algerian diplomats in direct response to Algeria’s earlier decision to expel French embassy staff.
“Our response is immediate, firm, and strictly proportionate at this stage, with the same demand that is, the return to Algeria of all agents holding diplomatic passports who do not currently have a visa,” stated French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot during an interview with a broadcaster.
Barrot did not detail how many Algerian diplomats are being expelled but indicated that France might escalate its actions depending on how the situation evolves.
In a written statement, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had summoned the Algerian Embassy’s charge d'affaires in Paris on Tuesday to inform them of the reciprocal diplomatic action.
This move follows Algeria’s decision on Monday to summon the French charge d'affaires in Algiers and expel 15 French embassy personnel, citing "serious breaches" of diplomatic protocol.
Barrot also addressed the crisis in Gaza, calling it an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”
“For almost two and a half months now, the Israeli government has maintained a completely airtight blockade on the entry of humanitarian aid, medicine, and food into this enclave,” he noted.
Since March 2, Israel has kept border crossings into Gaza shut, halting the flow of essential supplies and worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.
According to reports, nearly 53,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its offensive in October 2023.
