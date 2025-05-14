Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Bans Extremist 'Kingdom of Germany,' Detains 4 Leaders

2025-05-14 09:38:24
(MENAFN) German officials have outlawed the extremist group "Kingdom of Germany" and detained four of its leaders, including the self-styled "king," Peter Fitzek. The group, which views itself as a "counter-state" under an absolute monarchy, has now been dismantled.

The Kingdom of Germany is linked to the Reichsbürger (Reich Citizens) movement, a far-right conspiracy-fueled network that rejects the authority of Germany's modern government. Germany’s domestic intelligence agency reports that around 25,000 people are actively involved in Reichsbürger groups nationwide.

Supporters of the movement believe the historical German Reich still exists and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of Germany's parliament, laws, and judicial system. They also reject civic duties, including paying taxes or fines.

On Tuesday, around 800 police officers conducted raids on properties associated with the group and its leaders across Germany.

“These extremists created a counter-state in Germany and ran criminal financial operations,” Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated during the announcement of the ban. “They reinforce their bogus claim to power with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” he further stated.

MENAFN14052025000045017169ID1109548677

