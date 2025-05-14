Gurugram: Four Held For Providing Bank Accounts To Cyber Fraudsters

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, May 14 (IANS) A cybercrime police station in Manesar of the Gurugram Police has arrested four accused for allegedly providing bank accounts for cyber fraud, police said.

The accused were identified as Honey Garg, Sahdev, and Sandeep, all residents of village Tatarpur, district Palwal, and Rahul Tiwari resident of Bawa Colony, Ludhiana (Punjab), currently residing in village Tatarpur, district Palwal.

According to the police, on March 15, a person complained to the cybercrime police station, Manesar in Gurugram, regarding fraud in the name of earning profit by investing.

On this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station Cyber ​​Crime Manesar, Gurugram.

Taking action under the leadership of Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cyber ​​Crime, Gurugram, the police team arrested four accused from Gurugram on May 13.

During police interrogation, it was found that the accused had opened the bank account used in the fraud in the name of another person and made it available to the cyber fraudsters. In return, the accused had received Rs 18,000, police said.

Meanwhile, a cybercrime police team of the Gurugram Police had recently arrested 16 suspects in cyber fraud cases and disclosed fraud of about Rs 44.4 crore across India.

According to the police, after reviewing the data of the 12 mobile phones and 1 SIM card recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordinate Center (I4C), it was found that the accused were involved in fraud of about Rs 44.4 crore, and around 10,697 complaints were registered against them across India.

Around 379 cyber fraud cases were registered against 16 unknown suspects across India, of which around 25 cases were registered in Haryana, and 5 of those cases were registered against them.