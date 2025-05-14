403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Announces Plan to Relocate Jobs
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the UK government revealed plans to close several important Whitehall buildings and move thousands of civil service positions from London to various regional hubs across the country.
This decision is part of a broader strategy to decentralize the decision-making process and reduce expenses.
As part of this plan, 12,000 government jobs in the capital will either be cut or transferred.
Pat McFadden, the Cabinet Office minister, shared in a statement that the government has set a goal for 50 percent of all senior civil servants to work outside of London within the next five years.
The objective is to bring decision-making closer to the communities impacted by government policies.
This initiative will reduce the number of full-time government employees in Whitehall from 95,000 to approximately 83,000.
Numerous positions will be relocated to newly established hubs, such as a digital and artificial intelligence center in Manchester and an energy campus in Aberdeen.
McFadden emphasized that the goal of this initiative is “taking more decision-making out of Whitehall and moving it closer to communities all across the UK.”
He further explained, “By relocating thousands of civil service roles we will not only save taxpayers money, we will make this government one that better reflects the country it serves. We will also be making sure that government jobs support economic growth throughout the country.”
This decision is part of a broader strategy to decentralize the decision-making process and reduce expenses.
As part of this plan, 12,000 government jobs in the capital will either be cut or transferred.
Pat McFadden, the Cabinet Office minister, shared in a statement that the government has set a goal for 50 percent of all senior civil servants to work outside of London within the next five years.
The objective is to bring decision-making closer to the communities impacted by government policies.
This initiative will reduce the number of full-time government employees in Whitehall from 95,000 to approximately 83,000.
Numerous positions will be relocated to newly established hubs, such as a digital and artificial intelligence center in Manchester and an energy campus in Aberdeen.
McFadden emphasized that the goal of this initiative is “taking more decision-making out of Whitehall and moving it closer to communities all across the UK.”
He further explained, “By relocating thousands of civil service roles we will not only save taxpayers money, we will make this government one that better reflects the country it serves. We will also be making sure that government jobs support economic growth throughout the country.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment