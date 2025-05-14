Female Founders Institute Forms FFI Wealth, With Mission To Redirect The Flow Of Capital To Women; Selects Tactive Advisors As Its Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new entity, a Registered Investment Advisor platform, seeks to attract female advisors and support funding of women-owned businesses

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Female Founders Institute ( the“FFI”) femalefoundersinstitute.org , an entity formed to support and empower female entrepreneurs, announces the formation of FFI Wealth Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisor devoted to help redirect the flow of capital to women.

FFI Wealth plans to service the more than 110,000 female independent wealth advisors in the U.S. and has strategically partnered with Tactive Advisors , ( ) to power its advisor platform. Tactive delivers a full ecosystem of advisor solutions, including behavioral finance-driven personalization; hyper-personalized investment models and real-time client insights and guidance; as well as many advisor support tools-from proposal generation to automated on boarding and an omni-channel digital marketing platform to ensure the growth of the advisors' business.

“This venture will significantly impact female founders and independent business women, starting in the U.S. and then around the world,” said Rose Vitale, a noted telecom investor and the founder of FFI and the Managing Partner of DRA Family Office . DRA invests in early-stage companies in a variety of fields. FFI Wealth is an extension of Vitale's mission to provide tailored resources specifically for women in business.

The FFI currently offers education, mentors and networking, like other groups that support women, but FFI Wealth will also drive capital and business development opportunities, which will truly differentiate its efforts to support female entrepreneurs. In addition, the FFI will open Innovation Hubs throughout the U.S., providing incubation opportunities and gathering places to anchor all of its support services on a local basis.

“Women are the new asset class,” said Vitale.“I believe that so strongly I've trademarked the phrase. But women have historically had trouble accessing the capital and support that are available to male entrepreneurs. We can fill those gaps through education, advocacy and capital formation opportunities.”

“We believe that unlocking capital access for women starts with empowering the advisors who serve them,” said Jim Vitalie, Partner and Executive Chairman of Tactive.“FFI Wealth shares our belief that the future of financial advice is personalized, and technology-driven. By combining our behavioral-finance tools and scalable advisor platform with FFI's mission-driven community, we're building something that will create generational impact.”

About FFI Wealth

FFI Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor . Its mission is to attract female advisors and RIAs that share the common mission of supporting other female entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and provide education, mentoring and financial advice to women in general. FFI Wealth will also build private funds and make investments in businesses that meet its criteria to further its mission to redirect capital flow to women.

About Tactive Advisors

Tactive is“Your Partner for Growth.” Tactive provides an integrated ecosystem designed to help financial professionals grow faster with less friction. Our platform delivers everything advisors need in one place, from behavioral finance-driven planning and portfolio strategies to proposal automation, automated compliance forms and marketing content, an omni-channel digital marketing platform , and comprehensive back-office support. Tactive enables advisors to focus on what matters most: building relationships, growing their business, and delivering better outcomes for their clients.

Media Contact

Nina Salvaggio

...

+1-619-622-0036

