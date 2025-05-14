Progyny Appoints Two Renowned Women’S Health Experts To Medical Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medical Advisory Board additions support company's growing product offerings across women's health and family building







NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, today announced the appointment of Morehouse School of Medicine's Regional Dean for Seattle and Puget Sound's Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis – a double-board certified physician in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (FACOG), and a Menopause Society Certified Practitioner (MSCP) – and Columbia University's Dr. Whitney Booker – a double-board certified physician in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal-Fetal Medicine – to its Medical Advisory Board.

“As Progyny continues to be at the forefront of women's health, we are proud to welcome two deeply respected clinical leaders whose unique training and lived experience will bring critical insights to our work,” said Dr. Janet Choi, Chief Medical Officer at Progyny.“Dr. Richard-Davis and Dr. Booker have spent their careers advancing care, health equity, and research in fertility, maternal health, and beyond – their individual expertise will complement our board as we continue to expand across the women's health spectrum.”

Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis is a nationally recognized leader in women's health and reproductive medicine, with deep expertise in advancing health equity across academic, clinical, and organizational settings. She is a member of The Endocrine Society, Society of Reproductive Endocrinologists, American Medical Association, among others. She completed her OB-GYN residency at Madigan Army Medical Center and advanced training in fertility and reproductive endocrinology. Her academic career includes leadership roles at Tulane University, Meharry Medical College, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She has also held multiple leadership roles within the Menopause Society (formerly North American Menopause Society) and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and is a recipient of the ASRM Gold Humanitarian Practitioner Award.

“I've dedicated my career to advancing access and education in women's health, particularly in areas like menopause that have long been overlooked,” said Dr. Richard-Davis.“Progyny is raising the bar for how fertility and menopause benefits can address whole-person care, and I'm proud to be part of this team changing the lives of so many individuals.”

Dr. Whitney A. Booker is a double-board certified physician in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal-Fetal Medicine, nationally recognized for her work in prenatal fetal diagnosis and high-risk maternal care. She is an expert in advanced ultrasound imaging, prenatal genetic testing, and managing pregnancies complicated by rare maternal conditions. Dr. Booker is also a physician-scientist, with NIH and university grant funding supporting her research into hypertension and cardiovascular disease in pregnancy. She brings expertise in treating pregnancies conceived through IVF and in advanced maternal age.

“Progyny is changing the way care is delivered across the full parenting journey by partnering with trained specialists and delivering high-touch, personalized support to each of its members,” said Dr. Booker.“I see firsthand the impact of comprehensive support for high-risk pregnancies, and I look forward to bringing my unique insights in this area to Progyny's Medical Advisory Board to help meet the needs of these women and families.”

