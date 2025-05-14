403
Erdogan Joins Virtual Meeting with Global Leaders
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in a virtual meeting with the leaders of the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Syria.
The video conference was attended by United States Leader Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, with Erdogan joining from Turkey.
During the meeting, Erdogan highlighted Turkey's desire for Syria to become a stable and prosperous nation that cooperates with its regional neighbors and does not pose any threats to them.
He emphasized that Turkey is actively working toward this objective and continues to make efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.
Erdogan also reaffirmed Turkey 's ongoing support for Syria in its battle against terrorist organizations, particularly ISIS (Daesh).
He offered Turkey's assistance in overseeing and safeguarding the prisons that house ISIS militants, emphasizing Turkey's readiness to contribute to security efforts in the region.
Regarding US Leader Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria, Erdogan stressed that this action holds historic significance.
He suggested that it could serve as a model for other nations still imposing sanctions, remnants of the Assad era, and open up opportunities for foreign investments in various sectors of Syria.
Condemning the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's continued efforts to end the cycle of violence, asserting that the time has come to put an end to the suffering in the Palestinian territory.
On the subject of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdogan called for immediate ceasefire and peace talks at both the leadership and technical levels.
He reiterated Turkey 's commitment to doing everything within its power to support peace initiatives, especially as a planned meeting between Russia and Ukraine is set to take place in Istanbul on Thursday.
