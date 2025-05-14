Zebra Systems LLC Appoints Paul Trefonas As VP Of GFI Sales, North America And Continues To Expand Their North American Presence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zebra Systems LLC, a leading Cloud Services and value-added distributor, announced today the expansion of their presence in North America and the appointment of Paul Trefonas as Vice President of GFI Sales, North America.

Trefonas will be based in Austin, Texas and will drive growth across both the American and Canadian markets. Trefonas comes to Zebra Systems with a long history of developing and executing Channel Sales strategies that have resulted in rapid growth and long-term success.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to add someone with Paul's experience to our management team," says Zdenek Bínek , CEO of Zebra Systems. "Based on our history of success in Europe, we need to increase our focus to meet expanding customer demand. Paul is a proven Partner Program leader, bringing a wealth of experience in building successful channel partner operations. His structured approach and business discipline will enable us to capitalize on the growing momentum across North America, while injecting valuable sales strategy experience into our organization."

Trefonas has more than 25 years' experience in the IT industry during which he developed a deep understanding of both direct and channel sales management. He joined Zebra Systems after driving strategic direction at an A.I. provider and founding a start-up company, focused on providing solutions for Smart Cities utilizing Artificial Intelligence.

He says, "This is an exciting time to join Zebra Systems, who are acknowledged as one of the most innovative value-added distributors in the industry. Since last year, Zebra Systems has expanded its market presence across North America at an impressive rate. I look forward to building upon this momentum and rapidly expanding Zebra Systems' presence further across the region."

During his career, Trefonas worked both the North American and EMEA markets at Oracle and later Siebel Systems, where he was instrumental in driving strategic growth in several areas, including their Channel Program and the SMB Market. Whilst at Accenture, he focused on the technical development, positioning, and sales of web-based CRM and ERP systems across both markets resulting in a large percentage of their eCommerce sales globally.

As Vice President of GFI Sales, North America, Trefonas will refine the focus of the region's channel sales strategy and expand the company's reseller presence across the region. He will also focus on ensuring all North American-based partners continue to receive Zebra Systems' award-winning Quality of Service as they continue to grow.

About Zebra Systems:

Zebra Systems LLC North America distinguishes itself as a forward-looking force in the IT sector, delivering customized solutions through strategic technology alliances and an extensive suite of services. Driven by a deep commitment to client success, continuous innovation, and its highly skilled team, Zebra Systems enables its partners to thrive amid rapid technological change. This strong combination of flexibility, knowledge, and customer focus positions Zebra Systems as a premier distributor in the North American market.

Media Contact:

Marleen Schonewille

Sales Manager GFI Software North America

[email protected]

1 (704) 286-9649



SOURCE Zebra Systems LLC

