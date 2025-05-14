Since 1982, Sadaf Brings Authentic, High-Quality Middle Eastern Flavors To The U.S.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Today Sadaf is the largest Iranian-American food brand and has become a household name with a loyal, multi-generational cult following. Sadaf imports, manufactures, distributes and innovates more than 1,500 products, representing the unique flavors and the wide variety of cultures of the Middle East and Mediterranean. Sadaf products are sold in the largest retailers in the U.S. including Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger, HEB and more. Still family-owned and headquartered in Los Angeles, Sadaf is proud to offer the highest quality, authentic, exceptionally sourced products customers have grown to expect from the brand over the past four decades.

Sadaf sources products you can't find anywhere else-and truly has something for everyone. Sadaf's wide range of offerings includes single-origin black organic teas, impeccably sourced spices, flavorful infused waters, popular Lavashak fruit rolls, tangy pomegranate molasses made from California pomegranates, and delicious, ready-to-eat Persian stews, to name a few. And Sadaf goes to great lengths to ensure the absolute highest quality. Using vigorous independent testing and exacting standards that exceed industry guidelines, Sadaf ensures each product bearing the company name is of the highest caliber and is exceptionally sourced from only trusted partners.

Key to Sadaf's success? Innovation. It wasn't enough for Sadaf to become the go-to brand for anyone looking to cook Persian cuisine at home. The brand is passionately committed to a modern approach that keeps Sadaf's offerings fresh, approachable, and broad in their appeal.

"We know just how powerful authentic food can be," says Daniella Soofer, part of the second-generation who serves as Sadaf's director of e-commerce. "A particular flavor can instantly transport you across the world to your childhood home or a specific aroma can bring you back in time to cooking with your grandmother. But what's really unique about Sadaf is how we are rooted in tradition but also want to inspire discovery. It's this constant innovation that really sets us apart."

About Sadaf Foods

Founded in Los Angeles in 1982 and proudly family-owned and operated, Sadaf is the premier U.S. source of the finest Middle Eastern and Mediterranean specialty culinary products from around the world. The first and now the largest Iranian-American food brand, Sadaf imports, manufactures, distributes and innovates more than 1,500 authentic products from 22 countries. Using vigorous independent testing and exacting standards that exceed industry guidelines, Sadaf ensures each product bearing the company name is of the highest quality and is exceptionally sourced. Learn more at Sadaf . or follow on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and YouTube .

