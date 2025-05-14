403
Iran plans on conducting nuclear discussions with E3 in Istanbul
(MENAFN) It was stated on Tuesday that Iran will conduct nuclear discussions in Istanbul, Turkey with 3 countries including the UK, France, and Germany, and as a whole are recognized as the E3.
As stated by an independent Iranian news agency, the conference will happen at the deputy foreign ministry level.
While there is increasing stress about the nation nuclear program, Iran and the European trilogy have been having constant meetings.
Tehran has promised to open again lines of contact with the West and to have sanctions lightened.
A deal between Iran and global powers that was inked which was about a nuclear in 2015 for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear action in trade for penalty relief. However, the USA leader Donald trump backed out of in the year of 2018.
Trump says Iran ought to be forbidden to own a nuclear weapon and has advised of military response if the negotiation does not work out.
Iran, on the other hand, claim that its nuclear power is not for military but for energy aims only.
