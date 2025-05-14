Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation Receives Historic $10 Million Gift From Hansel Family

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The newly named Hansel Family Care Center, located at 1162 Montgomery Drive across from Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, was built in 2020 and laid the groundwork for Providence to expand primary and specialty care services. With their lead gift, Henry and Marilyn Hansel have launched a $20M "Caring Together" initiative that will complete construction of the Hansel Family Care Center and a new women's health center, creating a new destination for world-class care in the North Bay region.

"Memorial Hospital was built by philanthropy and has relied on visionary gifts like the Hansels' for every major milestone in our 75-year history," said Rebecca Kendall, chief philanthropy officer for Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation. "We are profoundly grateful to the Hansel family for their gift, which will accelerate a new wave of support for Memorial as the most advanced and compassionate health care provider in our region."

"This remarkable gift from the Hansel family reflects how much they care about the health and well-being of our community," said Garry Olney, Providence Northern California chief executive. "It is an honor to have their name grace our Care Center. This transformational gift, a tribute to Memorial's 75 years of service to the community, will ensure we continue to provide world-class health care to Sonoma County residents for generations to come."

Henry Hansel, whose great-grandfather was an auto dealer and one of the first people to drive an automobile into Yosemite Valley in 1906, spoke about his family's motivation for the historic donation.

"Our family has deep roots in this community, and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital has been there for us and our neighbors through good times and challenging times," said Henry. "We're honored to give back to all who make Memorial such a caring, healing place. And what better way to thank all the customers who have supported our family business, Hansel Auto, than to give back to the community institution that heals and saves people from every walk of life, all day, every day."

The completed Hansel Family Care Center will feature two major new components, in addition to the existing primary and specialty care clinics on the second and third floors:



A state-of-the-art imaging center on the first floor, including the Marilyn Hess Hansel Breast Imaging Suite, providing access to the latest imaging technology in a welcoming environment. A cardiology center on the fourth floor, home to the expert physicians of Providence Santa Rosa Memorial's Evert and Norma Person Heart and Vascular Institute. This will be a "one-stop-shop" experience for patients seeking advanced cardiology services, and an urgently needed expansion given the region's aging population.

Additionally, the Hansel family's gift will help fund the creation of a women's health center in the Henry Trione Medical Arts Plaza, located at 500 Doyle Park Drive. A key component will include a breast cancer program led by fellowship-trained breast surgeon Lisa Tito, M.D.

"This women's center will be the fulfillment of years of dreaming," said Dr. Tito. "With a beautiful, dedicated space and the right technology, we'll be able to provide the level of care women need and deserve - from genetic counseling, surgery and cancer survivorship, to menopause care and gynecology services."

For more information about Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation and opportunities to support health care in Sonoma County, visit .

About the Hansel Family

The Hansel family has been a cornerstone of the Sonoma County community for generations. The family business, Hansel Auto Group, has flourished over the years, thanks to the loyal support of the community. Deeply committed to giving back, the Hansel family has made significant contributions to important local causes. Their generosity and dedication to community service continue to inspire and elevate the region. The Hansels are a perfect example of one of the many generous families that make the North Bay the special place that it is. For more information, visit gohansel .

About Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital has been a staple of Sonoma County and the North Coast region for generations. Since 1950, the hospital has improved health, enriched lives and strengthened communities. As the area's population has grown, we have expanded our local, not-for-profit network of hospitals, health care services and community outreach programs in keeping with the mission of our founders.

Today, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital provides comprehensive inpatient, outpatient and community outreach services. It is a designated Level II Trauma Center for the North Coast region and is the first choice among patients requiring specialized cardiac care, cancer treatment, sports medicine and rehabilitation, emergency care, psychiatric services and much more. For more information, visit .

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Taylor

[email protected]

(415) 235-6313

SOURCE Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation