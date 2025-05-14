HIROMI ASAI Highlights The Essence Of Kimono At Flying Solo's Japanese Festival In Soho, New York
"Kimono is not just tradition-it is a foundation for new expression. I hope to offer something timeless and inspiring," says Hiromi Asai.
In addition to Hiromi Asai's live demonstration, HIROMI ASAI displays textile samples showing various stages of production, as well as select pieces from her latest fashion collections, which reflect her ongoing collaboration with Japanese artisans.
The event at Flying Solo also features Japanese brands Antiqua and Bradelis New York, raffle prizes by BALMUDA and Bradelis New York, and sake and tea service for guests.
EVENT INFORMATION
Event Name: Flying Solo – Japanese Festival
Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time: 2:00pm – 6:00pm EDT; Kimono demonstration by Hiromi Asai starting at 4:00pm
Location: Flying Solo, 419 Broome Street, New York, NY 10013
Featured Brands: HIROMI ASAI, Antiqua, Bradelis New York
Sake and Tea Provided / Raffle Prizes by BALMUDA and Bradelis New York
RSVP Required: Please register in advance at
Media Contact: Bayr Ubushi (Head of PR - Flying Solo): [email protected]
ABOUT HIROMI ASAI
New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, ( ) aims to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. Designer Hiromi Asai first showcased authentic kimonos at New York Fashion Week in 2016. Since then, HIROMI ASAI has been creating men's wear using Japanese kimono textiles, which have been presented at Pitti Uomo, New York, Miami, and Paris Fashion Weeks every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI is recognized internationally for its distinctive styles and concepts, as well as its quality craftsmanship. HIROMI ASAI has been showcasing its collections at the boutique, Flying Solo, in SoHo, New York, since 2019.
Contact information for Sales
Flying Solo, The Store
419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA
646-982 1133 ext 1
Also available at Online Store
/designer/hiromi-asai
Contact information for PR and Showroom
Flying Solo PR - The Copper Room
419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA
646-982 1133 ext 2
[email protected]
Maison Privée
8285 Sunset Blvd. Suite #1, West Hollywood, CA 90046
442-295-5225
[email protected]
HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA
HP: Text>
Facebook:
Media Contact:
Hiromi Asai
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#7e4d474b4c4e4b3e1b131f17124a0e0c501d1113" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]
646-242-4156
SOURCE HIROMI ASAI - Mode & Classic LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment