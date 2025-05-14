HIROMI ASAI Highlights The Essence Of Kimono At Flying Solo's Japanese Festival In Soho, New York

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known for bringing the artistry of Japanese kimono into the world of high fashion, Hiromi Asai will share the cultural and technical beauty behind her work-offering guests a closer look at how traditional handwoven fabrics are transformed into modern garments.

"Kimono is not just tradition-it is a foundation for new expression. I hope to offer something timeless and inspiring," says Hiromi Asai.

In addition to Hiromi Asai's live demonstration, HIROMI ASAI displays textile samples showing various stages of production, as well as select pieces from her latest fashion collections, which reflect her ongoing collaboration with Japanese artisans.

The event at Flying Solo also features Japanese brands Antiqua and Bradelis New York, raffle prizes by BALMUDA and Bradelis New York, and sake and tea service for guests.

EVENT INFORMATION

Event Name: Flying Solo – Japanese Festival

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time: 2:00pm – 6:00pm EDT; Kimono demonstration by Hiromi Asai starting at 4:00pm

Location: Flying Solo, 419 Broome Street, New York, NY 10013

Featured Brands: HIROMI ASAI, Antiqua, Bradelis New York

Sake and Tea Provided / Raffle Prizes by BALMUDA and Bradelis New York

RSVP Required: Please register in advance at

Media Contact: Bayr Ubushi (Head of PR - Flying Solo): [email protected]

ABOUT HIROMI ASAI

New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, ( ) aims to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. Designer Hiromi Asai first showcased authentic kimonos at New York Fashion Week in 2016. Since then, HIROMI ASAI has been creating men's wear using Japanese kimono textiles, which have been presented at Pitti Uomo, New York, Miami, and Paris Fashion Weeks every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI is recognized internationally for its distinctive styles and concepts, as well as its quality craftsmanship. HIROMI ASAI has been showcasing its collections at the boutique, Flying Solo, in SoHo, New York, since 2019.

Contact information for Sales

Flying Solo, The Store

419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA

646-982 1133 ext 1



Also available at Online Store

/designer/hiromi-asai

Contact information for PR and Showroom

Flying Solo PR - The Copper Room

419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA

646-982 1133 ext 2

[email protected]



Maison Privée

8285 Sunset Blvd. Suite #1, West Hollywood, CA 90046

442-295-5225

[email protected]



HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA

HP: Text>

Facebook:

Media Contact:

Hiromi Asai

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#7e4d474b4c4e4b3e1b131f17124a0e0c501d1113" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]

646-242-4156

SOURCE HIROMI ASAI - Mode & Classic LLC