XRP News: Vaultro Finance Set To Unveil Its Protocol Dashboard On XRP This Week — Join $VLT Presale Now

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance, the first decentralized index fund protocol built on the XRP Ledger, has officially confirmed that it will unveil its. The announcement was made earlier today via the Vaultro finance official X account . This milestone marks a major step forward in delivering a fully on-chain experience for diversified crypto investing - and the timing couldn't be better.









As XRP maintains momentum above $2.50 and DeFi interest on XRPL grows rapidly, Vaultro Finance is capturing early attention as the future of structured investing in Web3. The protocol enables users to create and invest in tokenized index funds that track categories such as AI tokens, stablecoins, DeFi assets, and top XRPL performers.

This week's reveal will showcase how the platform will simplify fund creation, token allocations, performance tracking, and staking access , all from a sleek, intuitive dashboard designed with both crypto natives and newcomers in mind.

Vaultro: Designed for Real On-Chain Investing

Vaultro Finance is addressing a critical need in crypto - the lack of structured, accessible portfolio tools. With its upcoming interface reveal, Vaultro is proving that on-chain finance doesn't have to be complicated.

The protocol is powered by $VLT , its native utility token, which unlocks a suite of powerful features.

Vaultro isn't just a product - it's becoming the financial backbone of decentralized asset management on XRPL .

Presale Momentum Builds Ahead of Launch

With over 20% of the softcap already filled , the $VLT presale is gaining serious traction. And with the public release of the dashboard just days away, demand is expected to accelerate further.

Presale participants will secure tokens at a 30% lower price than the official listing rate - offering built-in upside for early adopters.

Presale Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT

Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT

May 16 is just days away. Vaultro is building the future of DeFi on XRPL - don't just watch it happen. Be part of it.

Secure your $VLT tokens today and take part in the future of on-chain investing - before it lists 30% higher.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

