DPS-Modern Indian School Students Secure Exemplary Results In CBSE Grade X Examination

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: DPS-Modern Indian School students have once again redefined excellence with their stellar performance in the Grade X CBSE Examination 2024-25.

The Management, Principal, Vice-Principals, Headmistress, and staff extend their heartfelt congratulations to all the students for their exceptional accomplishments.

From DPS-Modern Indian School Students 374 students appeared for the Grade X CBSE Examination, and among them the remarkable school topper scored 99.6%, there was a school average of 87%, and 41 centums achieved; notably, all 10 students under the special needs category passed, 332 students secured distinction, 175 students achieved an aggregate of 90% and above, and five students earned an A1 grade in all subjects.

Among school toppers Ritesh Vardhan Reddy Kanjula scored 99.6%; Izzan Ra ID scored 98.6%; Reemal Rafeeque scored 98.6% and Devam Vickram Liya scored 98.4% in Grade X CBSE Examination 2024-25.