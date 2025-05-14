DPS-Modern Indian School Students Secure Exemplary Results In CBSE Grade X Examination
Doha, Qatar: DPS-Modern Indian School students have once again redefined excellence with their stellar performance in the Grade X CBSE Examination 2024-25.
The Management, Principal, Vice-Principals, Headmistress, and staff extend their heartfelt congratulations to all the students for their exceptional accomplishments.
From DPS-Modern Indian School Students 374 students appeared for the Grade X CBSE Examination, and among them the remarkable school topper scored 99.6%, there was a school average of 87%, and 41 centums achieved; notably, all 10 students under the special needs category passed, 332 students secured distinction, 175 students achieved an aggregate of 90% and above, and five students earned an A1 grade in all subjects.
Among school toppers Ritesh Vardhan Reddy Kanjula scored 99.6%; Izzan Ra ID scored 98.6%; Reemal Rafeeque scored 98.6% and Devam Vickram Liya scored 98.4% in Grade X CBSE Examination 2024-25.
