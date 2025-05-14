Glass House Brands And LEEF Announce MSA For The Leaf El Paseo Dispensary And Off-Take Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands Inc. (CSE: LEEF) (OTCQB: LEEEF) (“LEEF” or the“Company”), one of California's premier vertical extraction companies, today announced a Management Services Agreement (“MSA”) with Glass House Brands, Inc. (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Under the MSA, Glass House will manage operations of LEEF's Palm Desert, California, dispensary,“The Leaf El Paseo,” on behalf of LEEF.

This mutually beneficial agreement grants Glass House exclusive rights to manage all dispensary operations, including, but not limited to, the sale of cannabis products, the purchase of cannabis product inventory, and employee management, for an initial period of one year, with the potential for extension. This agreement marks the first of its kind for Glass House.

Glass House will assume daily management responsibilities of The Leaf El Paseo, allowing Glass House to expand its retail footprint in California while enabling LEEF to focus on its core business as a premier concentrate provider. The agreement includes an off-take agreement from Glass House to LEEF, securing a significant portion of the annual raw cannabis material required to power LEEF's extraction lines.

“We are excited to work with LEEF, a respected peer in California under this agreement, as we expand our exposure to the Palm Springs market for both retail and wholesale contributions,” said Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Glass House Brands.“This MSA agreement represents the continued development of our retail operation and reflects our strength and overall solid position in the California market, through execution and on the benefit of the strategic pricing initiatives that we implemented last year. Despite continued challenging market conditions, our retail team has seen same-store sales increase on an annualized basis for five consecutive quarters, and in our most recent quarter, retail revenue growth outperformed the California market by more than 30%. And as all of our decisions are based on what is best for the cannabis consumer, offering our loyalty program to another great area of California is a tremendous win. Plus, Palm Desert is a well-known vacation area.”

“Collaborating with Glass House Brands elevates The Leaf El Paseo and secures a favorable off-take agreement that fulfills a significant portion of our annual supply chain needs for our extraction business,” said Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands.“This partnership is a true win-win, allowing LEEF to sharpen our focus on being a leading concentrate provider while enabling Glass House to expand its retail footprint in California. This agreement strengthens LEEF's production capacity and lays the foundation for broader strategic partnerships with Glass House.”

About LEEF Brands, Inc.

LEEF Brands Inc. is a leading California-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company, recognized for its large-scale vertical integration and as one of the state's most sophisticated operators. With a comprehensive supply chain, cutting-edge manufacturing processes, and a dynamic bulk concentrate portfolio, LEEF powers some of the largest brands in the country. For more information, visit .

About Glass House Brands

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan, Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar, Board Member and President, instilled at the outset. Whether it be through Its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness or its network of retail dispensaries throughout the state of California, which includes The Farmacy, Natural Healing Center and The Pottery, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit and

Forward-Looking Statements|

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Financing and the Company's future financial condition, operations, and objectives.

Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“continues”,“forecasts”,“projects”,“predicts”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“targets” or“believes”, or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“should”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements.

There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at

The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

LEEF Brands, Inc., Jesse Redmond, Head of Investor Relations and Business Development, 707-703-4111, ...