QIIB Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Special Edition Visa Credit Card To Mark 53Rd Amir Cup As 'Official Sponsor' Of Tournament

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has announced the launch of a special and first-of-its-kind edition of its Visa credit cards to celebrate the 53rd Amir Cup in 2025, in collaboration with global payments leader Visa and the Qatar Football Association.

As the official sponsor of the Amir Cup for three consecutive years-under the agreement signed with the Qatar Football Association-QIIB is committed to creating a card design that embodies national pride and reflects the deep significance of this much-loved sporting event.

This special edition card offers all the benefits and features of QIIB's credit cards, including complimentary access to premium airport lounges worldwide, exclusive discounts with esteemed partners in Qatar and Visa's global partner network, as well as the ability to earn QIIB points that can be redeemed through a variety of options. It also provides enhanced security features and global acceptance, ensuring a seamless and convenient user experience.

QIIB customers can apply for this exceptional card through the bank's usual channels: the mobile banking app, online banking, or by visiting any of the Bank's branches.

On this occasion, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmad Al-Shaibei, CEO of QIIB, stated:“We are delighted to announce the launch of QIIB's special edition Visa credit card in celebration of the 53rd edition of the Amir Cup, a tournament that holds a special place in our hearts. We are also honoured to be the official sponsor of the Amir Cup and celebrate this special occasion with a unique initiative-especially as the tournament stands as a proud symbol of excellence in sport and national unity”.

“The launch of this special edition of our credit cards, across all categories, in partnership with Visa, reflects our commitment to engaging with national events through innovative banking solutions. We aim to celebrate major sporting occasions with initiatives that resonate with the community. Previously, we issued a special edition Visa card to mark the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-an event that showcased our nation's pride, excellence, and remarkable achievement on the global sporting stage”.

Al-Shaibei continued:“We consider this an exceptional occasion in many respects-banking and sports at its core, and deeply national in spirit. It also reflects our ongoing collaboration with the Qatar Football Association, serving as a culmination of the sponsorship agreement previously signed, under which QIIB became the official sponsor of the Amir Cup and Qatar's national football teams for a three-year period.”