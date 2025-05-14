403
Putin commands 72-hour May ceasefire in Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a 72-hour ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, set to align with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
According to a Kremlin statement, the ceasefire—motivated by humanitarian concerns—will be in effect from midnight on May 7–8 until midnight on May 10–11. During this period, all Russian military operations against Ukrainian forces are to be suspended.
The Kremlin emphasized that Russia remains open to peace negotiations without preconditions and urged Ukraine to observe the ceasefire as well. However, it warned that any violations by Ukrainian forces would result in a “proportionate and effective response.”
Reaffirming its position, Moscow expressed its continued readiness to address the root causes of the conflict and engage in constructive dialogue with international partners.
This move follows a previous ceasefire declared over the Easter holiday, which was only partially observed.
