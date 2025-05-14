Trilogy Metals Announces Election Of Directors And Voting Results From The 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|
Nominee
|
Votes
For
|
% Votes
For
|
Votes
|
% Votes
Withheld
|
Tony Giardini
|
99,486,993
|
99.63
|
367,716
|
0.37
|
James Gowans
|
99,046,528
|
99.19
|
808,181
|
0.81
|
William Hayden
|
99,277,655
|
99.42
|
577,053
|
0.58
|
William Hensley
|
99,285,059
|
99.43
|
569,649
|
0.57
|
Gregory Lang
|
94,042,296
|
94.18
|
5,812,413
|
5.82
|
Janice Stairs
|
99,432,506
|
99.58
|
422,202
|
0.42
|
Diana Walters
|
99,436,555
|
99.58
|
418,154
|
0.42
Proposal 2: Appointment of the Auditor
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
122,110,200
|
99.85
|
183,915
|
0.15
Proposal 3: Approval of all unallocated entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
97,738,217
|
97.88
|
1,734,107
|
1.74
|
380,383
|
0.38
Proposal 4: Approval of all unallocated entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
97,718,577
|
97.86
|
1,749,193
|
1.75
|
384,936
|
0.39
Proposal 5: Approval of a Non-Binding Resolution Approving the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
98,002,630
|
98.15
|
1,439,181
|
1.44
|
410,896
|
0.41
Detailed results of all items of business are also available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile ("SEDAR") and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company's EDGAR profile at ("EDGAR").
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") in Northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.
