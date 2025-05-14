2025-2035 Graphite And Carbon Additives Market Analysis For The Steel And Foundry Industry: Green Steel And EAF Adoption Propel Graphite Electrode Market Into The Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Graphite and Carbon Additives Market for Steel and Foundry Industry is set for robust growth, driven by rising steel production, advanced industrial applications, and the growing use of sustainable materials. Key trends include the adoption of recycled graphite and bio-based carbon additives to meet eco-friendly regulations. By 2035, advanced carbon materials like synthetic graphite and carbon nanotubes will dominate, fueled by a shift to electric arc furnaces and green steel production. The Asia-Pacific region leads, with China spearheading production and consumption due to its industrial strength. Key players in the market include SGL Carbon, GrafTech International, and Tokai Carbon, among others.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphite and Carbon Additives Market for Steel and Foundry Industry - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Graphite and Carbon Additives Market for Steel and Foundry Industry is experiencing substantial growth due to increasing demand for high-performance materials in steelmaking, foundries, and advanced industrial applications. Graphite and carbon additives are essential for improving the mechanical properties of metals, enhancing conductivity, and optimizing thermal resistance in industrial processes.

In 2024, the market is driven by rising steel production, increasing adoption of recycled graphite, and growing demand for specialty carbon materials. Sustainable and bio-based carbon additives are emerging trends, as industries seek eco-friendly alternatives to reduce emissions and comply with stringent environmental regulations. Additionally, nano-graphite and high-purity carbon additives are gaining traction due to their superior thermal and electrical properties in high-temperature applications.

By 2035, the market will be characterized by widespread adoption of advanced carbon materials, including synthetic graphite, activated carbon, and carbon nanotubes. The increasing focus on electric arc furnaces (EAF) and green steel production will further drive demand for graphite electrodes and high-performance carbon additives. The shift towards circular economy models, with increased recycling of graphite from batteries and steel manufacturing, will play a crucial role in ensuring sustainable raw material supply. Additionally, technological innovations in carbon additive processing and material purification will enhance product performance and expand its applications in automotive, aerospace, energy, and electronics industries.

Trend in the Market: Recycled Graphite from Battery and Steel Recycling

The adoption of recycled graphite is increasing due to rising environmental concerns and the need for sustainable raw materials. Battery manufacturers and steel producers are investing in recycling technologies to extract graphite, lithium, and carbon additives from spent batteries and steel scrap. This reduces dependency on mined graphite while enhancing circular economy practices in carbon material industries.

Driver in the Market: Growing Demand for High-Performance Additives in Ultra-High-Temperature Applications

The demand for ultra-high-temperature carbon additives is rising in steelmaking, aerospace, and industrial processing. High-purity graphite and carbon additives are crucial for enhancing conductivity, thermal stability, and strength in extreme conditions. This is driving investments in synthetic graphite production and specialty carbon formulations.

Restraint in the Market: Environmental Regulations Impacting Production

The stringent environmental regulations on carbon emissions and mining activities are restricting graphite and carbon additive production. Governments worldwide are enforcing sustainability policies, requiring industries to adopt greener alternatives. This is increasing production costs and limiting resource availability in some regions.

Opportunity in the Market: Expansion of Carbon Additive Applications in Energy Storage and Advanced Composites

The rising demand for advanced energy storage solutions and lightweight materials presents a major opportunity for the graphite and carbon additives market. High-purity graphite and carbon composites are being integrated into solid-state batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, and lightweight structural components for aerospace and automotive industries. Companies investing in material innovation and energy-efficient production techniques will gain a competitive edge.

Regional Analysis

Leading Region: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the graphite and carbon additives market, primarily due to China's stronghold in steel production and graphite mining. China, Japan, and India are major consumers of graphite electrodes, recarburizers, and synthetic carbon additives, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure projects, and advancements in foundry technology. Additionally, China's leadership in battery recycling and graphite processing is further strengthening the region's position.

Europe follows closely, with Germany, France, and the U.K. leading in sustainable steel manufacturing and advanced carbon material applications. The European Union's push for carbon-neutral production and circular economy initiatives is accelerating the adoption of recycled graphite and bio-based carbon additives.

North America is witnessing significant growth, particularly in the United States and Canada, where investments in electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking, energy storage, and high-performance composites are driving demand. The region's focus on reducing reliance on imported graphite and increasing domestic production capacity is expected to boost the market further.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application



Steel Industry (Leading): High demand for graphite electrodes, recarburizers, and carbon additives in electric arc furnaces (EAF) and steel refining.

Foundry Industry: Increasing usage in cast iron, ductile iron, and non-ferrous metal foundries to enhance metal strength and thermal properties. Others: Specialty applications in battery production, lubricants, and carbon composites.

By End-User



Automotive (Leading): Increasing use in lightweight carbon composites and battery materials.

Construction: Used in reinforced steel and advanced concrete applications.

Aerospace: Growing demand for high-purity graphite in thermal management systems.

Energy: Essential for graphite electrodes in renewable energy storage and nuclear applications. Electronics: Rising use in thermal interface materials and conductive coatings.

By Product



Natural Graphite (Leading):

Flake Graphite: Preferred for refractory applications and high-temperature metallurgy.

Amorphous Graphite: Used in low-cost carbon additives and lubricants.

Vein Graphite: High-performance material for energy storage and industrial coatings.

Synthetic Graphite:

Graphite Electrodes: Critical in electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking.

Graphitized Petroleum Coke (GPC): Used for carbon injection and alloying applications.

Carbon Blocks: Applied in metallurgical and chemical processing.

Carbon Additives:

Calcined Petroleum Coke: Essential for aluminum smelting and steel recarburization.

Anthracite Coal: Used in high-carbon steel manufacturing. Activated Carbon: Increasingly used in filtration and environmental protection.

Graphite and Carbon Additives Market for Steel and Foundry Industry Outlook

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment



Bio-Based Carbon Additives for Sustainability

Nano-Graphite and Advanced Materials

Recycled Graphite from Battery and Steel Recycling High-Performance Additives for Ultra-High-Temperature Applications

Supply Chain Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Patent Analysis



Patent Filing Trend by Country Patent Filling Trend by Company

Regulatory Landscape



Compliance Standards for Graphite and Carbon Additives

Environmental Regulations Impacting Production

Policies Promoting Sustainable Practices

Case Studies Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

Market Dynamics Overview



Market Drivers

Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Companies Featured



SGL Carbon

GrafTech International Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

HEG Limited

Resonac Holdings Corporation

SEC Carbon, Ltd.

EPM Group

Mersen Morgan Advanced Materials

