Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Burson Wins Burger King Business In France

Burson Wins Burger King Business In France


2026-01-06 09:02:08
(MENAFN- PRovoke) PARIS-Burson has been appointed to manage corporate and consumer media relations for Burger King France, following a competitive pitch process managed by VTscan.

With 600 restaurants across France, Burger King has retained Burson's to extend its disruptive consumer brand strategy to its broader corporate reputation and media relations efforts.

"Burger King is an iconic and ambitious brand and its success in France is inspiring,” said Éloi Asseline, CEO, Burson Paris, who sad the firm would apply an integrated approach combining earned media, creativity and data.

MENAFN06012026000219011063ID1110562312



PRovoke

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search