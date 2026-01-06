403
Burson Wins Burger King Business In France
(MENAFN- PRovoke) PARIS-Burson has been appointed to manage corporate and consumer media relations for Burger King France, following a competitive pitch process managed by VTscan.
With 600 restaurants across France, Burger King has retained Burson's to extend its disruptive consumer brand strategy to its broader corporate reputation and media relations efforts.
"Burger King is an iconic and ambitious brand and its success in France is inspiring,” said Éloi Asseline, CEO, Burson Paris, who sad the firm would apply an integrated approach combining earned media, creativity and data.
