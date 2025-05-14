403
EU Commission Chief Welcomes 17Th Sanctions Package Against Russia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 14 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed, Wednesday, the 17th package agreement sanction against Russia, as part of EU ongoing efforts to counter the war escalation on Ukraine.
In a post on X, von der Leyen stated that the new package includes further restrictions on Russia's access to battlefield technology, saying, "we have listed an additional 189 shadow fleet vessels to target Russia's energy exports".
"This war has to end. We will keep the pressure high on the Kremlin" she reaffirmed.
Meanwhile, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas also voiced support for the new agreement, calling it "upping the pressure on Russia to end the war".
Kallas noted that the new package target more of Russia's shadow fleet, which is illegally shipping oil to generate revenues used to "revenues to fund Putin's aggression".
The adoption of this 17th sanctions package comes as part of the EU's broader strategy to compel Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. (end)
