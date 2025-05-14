403
Erdogan Attends High-Stakes Middle East Talks Remotely
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part virtually on Wednesday in a high-level meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. Erdogan participated from Turkey while the other leaders attended in person.
Erdogan voiced Türkiye’s commitment to fostering a stable and thriving Syria that works constructively with its neighbors and does not pose a threat to regional security. He pointed to Türkiye’s ongoing initiatives aimed at achieving this vision.
He reaffirmed Turkey’s support for Syria’s battle against terrorist organizations, with particular focus on ISIS (Daesh). Erdogan stated that Turkey is prepared to play a role in managing and safeguarding detention facilities holding ISIS militants.
Commenting on Trump's recent move to lift sanctions on Syria, Erdogan described the decision as historically significant. He suggested it could influence other nations still enforcing sanctions dating back to the Assad regime and open the door for renewed investment in Syria’s economy.
Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan condemned the deteriorating situation and emphasized Turkey’s persistent efforts to halt the violence. He asserted that it is time to bring an end to the suffering in the region.
Regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan called for an immediate start to peace talks and a ceasefire. He reaffirmed Turkey’s readiness to contribute to peace initiatives ahead of the upcoming Istanbul meeting between delegations from the two warring countries.
