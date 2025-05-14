Middle Corridor Rapidly Emerging As Vital Alternative To Traditional Trade Routes

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Middle Corridor is swiftly becoming a critical alternative to traditional trade routes, according to Stef Goris, Chairman of the Belgium-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking at a business event in Brussels, Goris emphasised Azerbaijan's clear strategic vision, according to Azernews .

“Azerbaijan is a country that knows exactly what it wants: to become a regional logistics hub, a center for energy transition, high-tech manufacturing, and international investment,” he said. “It holds a unique geographic advantage-connecting Europe with Central Asia, and China with the Far East. It is the only-let me stress this-vital overland corridor enabling such connections. Known as the Middle Corridor, this route is quickly becoming an essential alternative to traditional trade paths.”

Goris pointed out that in a global environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty, disruptions in maritime supply chains, and a growing push for regional diversification, the East-West corridor offers stability, security, and strategic reach.

“At the heart of this transformation stands Azerbaijan,” he noted.“For European businesses, especially those in Belgium, this is more than an opportunity-it is an invitation to help shape a new logistics and industrial artery stretching from Antwerp to Almaty, and from Liège to Lianyungang.”

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, connects Asia with Europe via a multi-country land and sea network. It serves as a strategic alternative to the traditional North-South and East-West routes.

Starting in China, the corridor passes through Central Asian nations such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, crosses the Caspian Sea, and continues through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye before reaching Europe. The route bypasses longer maritime journeys, offering a faster and more resilient connection between East Asia and the European continent.