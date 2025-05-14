403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Calls For More GCC-US Investments, Joint Dialogue Forum
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday expressed desire to enhance GCC states' investments with the United States, hoped the GCC-US Summit would constitute a gateway to tackle regional issues and proposed a GCC-US forum for cultural and educational dialogue. (more)
rk
rk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment