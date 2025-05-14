Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Calls For More GCC-US Investments, Joint Dialogue Forum

2025-05-14 05:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday expressed desire to enhance GCC states' investments with the United States, hoped the GCC-US Summit would constitute a gateway to tackle regional issues and proposed a GCC-US forum for cultural and educational dialogue. (more)
