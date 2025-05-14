Industrial Cybersecurity Global Market Forecasts Report 2025-2032: Rising Adoption Of Cloud Technologies And Industrial Cybersecurity As-A-Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The industrial cybersecurity market is forecasted to reach $57.60 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2025-2032. This growth is driven by the rise of digital technologies and increasing cyberattacks. The market is segmented by component, security type, deployment mode, and end users, with solutions expected to hold a 56.4% share by 2025. Key trends include cloud-based cybersecurity and AI for threat detection. Major players include Fortinet, Cisco, and IBM. North America leads regional growth due to digital transformation and cloud adoption.

The industrial cybersecurity market is projected to reach $ 57.60 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial cybersecurity market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2032.

The growth of the industrial cybersecurity market is driven by rise of disruptive digital technologies, increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, cybersecurity regulations and industry compliance requirements. However, the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, the complexity of securing OT environments, restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, cloud-based security solutions, AI and ML for threat detection, are expected to generate market growth opportunities.

However, increasing use of mobile devices as attack vectors, vulnerability issues with IOT devices increasing use of mobile devices as attack vector, vulnerability issues with IOT devices are a major challenge for market stakeholders. Additionally, the rising adoption of cloud technologies, and industrial cybersecurity as-a-service are prominent trends in the industrial cybersecurity market.

The key players operating in the industrial cybersecurity market are Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), F5, Inc. (U.S.), Mandiant, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Imperva, Inc. (U.S.), Cyberark Software Ltd. (U.S.), and RSA Security LLC (U.S.)

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2025-2032. The significant growth of the region is attributed to widespread penetration of connected devices across industries, the ongoing digital transformation driven by Industry 4.0, and the expanding adoption of cloud-based cybersecurity solutions. Additionally, the rise in cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure in emerging markets.

Based on component, the industrial cybersecurity market is mainly segmented into solutions and services.

In 2025, the solutions segment is expected to account for a larger share of 56.4% of the global industrial cybersecurity market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to escalating concerns surrounding data security, privacy, and the critical need to protect industrial operations from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. This dominance is further fueled by the industrial sector's ongoing efforts to optimize operational efficiency, reduce costs, and bolster security across interconnected systems.

Based on security type, the global industrial cybersecurity market is segmented into flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid.

In 2024, the flexible segment is expected to account for the largest share of 40.3% of the global industrial cybersecurity market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for organizations to protect their expanding network perimeters, which now include a wide variety of endpoints, such as computers, mobile devices, and IoT devices. Further, rapid proliferation of endpoint devices and the growing demand for comprehensive security solutions to safeguard enterprise networks.

Based on deployment mode, the global industrial cybersecurity market is segmented into on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment.

The cloud-based deployment segment are projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.8% in the global industrial cybersecurity market during the forecast period of 2025-2032. demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions has been fueled by the growing complexity of IT infrastructures, the need for faster deployment, and the ability to secure distributed networks across multiple locations. Additionally, cloud-based solutions enable businesses to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for real-time threat detection and response.

Based on applications, the global industrial cybersecurity market is segmented into industrial manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, and other sectors.

In 2025, the industrial manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest share of 65.4% of the global industrial cybersecurity market. This segment's large market is driven by the escalating demand for real-time security monitoring and proactive threat detection. As manufacturing processes become increasingly digitized with the integration of smart devices, robotics, and IoT technologies, the need for robust cybersecurity solutions to safeguard critical infrastructure has never been more urgent. This demand is compounded by the rising frequency of cybersecurity incidents and the growing sophistication of cyber threats targeting manufacturing environments.

Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

F5 Inc. (U.S.)

Mandiant Inc. (U.S.)

Broadcom Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Imperva Inc. (U.S.)

Cyberark Software Ltd. (U.S.) RSA Security LLC (U.S.)

