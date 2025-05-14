G2A Unveils AI-Powered 'Best Gate 2 Play' Campaign To Elevate Digital Entertainment Experience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- G2A, the world's largest marketplace for digital entertainment, has launched its latest brand awareness campaign,“Best Gate 2 Play.” The campaign marks a significant evolution from its recent initiative, Gate Ready, further strengthening the company's Gate 2 Adventure positioning and reinforcing G2A's status as a dominant force in digital entertainment.The Best Gate 2 Play campaign aims to spotlight G2A's unparalleled range of digital offerings within gaming, including video games, gaming subscriptions, points for games (PC & Mobile), and DLCs. The campaign underscores the marketplace's key advantages: a broad catalog, instant digital delivery, competitive pricing, a seamless G2A App experience, and exciting new benefits from G2A Plus. With its loyalty program, available in a Free or Premium plan, you can pay less and gain more.AI at the Heart of InnovationAt the core of Best Gate 2 Play is a groundbreaking series of AI-generated videos, developed by leading creative agency PRO/PORCJA. The video's production exemplifies cutting-edge AI integration, blending a multitude of advanced creative and visualization tools. Technologies such as ComfyUI for model training, LLaMa Florence 2 for text-visual generation, and Flux Ultra for high-speed text-based video creation drive the project forward. Meanwhile, tools like Sora, Kling AI, Fal, Krea, and MidJourney elevate the visuals with hyper-realistic storytelling and immersive design.The Best Gate 2 Play campaign will run until the end of the year and will consist of various AI-generated videos focusing on the different categories available on the marketplace."The future of digital entertainment is driven by innovation and AI," says Mona Kinal, Chief Marketing Officer at G2A. "G2A embraces these advancements to enhance user experience and engagement. With campaigns like 'Best Gate 2 Play,' we're not only showcasing our platform's offerings but also exploring the potential of AI to amplify creativity and personalize the gamer journey, while remaining mindful of digital ethics and consumer trust."G2A was founded in 2010 in Poland by Bartosz Skwarczek and a group of visionary individuals, starting as an online website with video games. Over time, recognizing the shift from physical game boxes to the digital realm, they transitioned from being a sole distributor to establishing a safe platform where sellers and buyers could connect. This led to the birth of their marketplace in 2014.Today, G2A stands as the world's largest marketplace for digital entertainment, offering a wide array of digital offerings, including video games, gift cards, subscriptions, software and e-learning. and supporting a wide range of global and local payment methods, providing users with a smooth and secure path to purchase.Best Gate 2 Play video:For more information, please visit:About G2A:G2A is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 35 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 135 million items. Users can choose from more than 90,000 digital offerings incl. games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning - sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award for the Best Merchant Team of the Year in Anti-fraud and Cybersecurity, alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data.Press Contact...cy

