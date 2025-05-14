Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FSB declares ‘Ukrainian agent’ included in Russian general’s assassination arrested

FSB declares ‘Ukrainian agent’ included in Russian general’s assassination arrested


2025-05-14 04:14:45
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the arrest of a suspected Ukrainian operative believed to be behind the assassination of Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, a senior Russian military official. The general, who served as deputy chief of operations for the General Staff, was killed on Friday by a car bomb in Balashikha, a suburb just outside Moscow.

According to the FSB, the explosive device was remotely detonated from Ukrainian territory. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Ignat Kuzin, reportedly held a Ukrainian residence permit and was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence in April 2023. He arrived in Moscow in September of that year.

Authorities say Kuzin purchased a Volkswagen Golf used in the attack and collected bomb components from a hidden cache. The device, laced with metal fragments for increased lethality, was planted in the vehicle and later detonated remotely. Investigators estimate the blast's power to be equivalent to 300 grams of TNT.

The FSB released video footage of Kuzin’s arrest and interrogation. In the recording, he claims he was directed by a Ukrainian handler named Vadim, based in the Kiev Region. Kuzin stated that he bought the car and received the explosive materials and surveillance equipment under Vadim’s instructions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the attack, accusing the Ukrainian government of continuing to carry out "terrorist activities" on Russian soil. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova echoed this view, calling the act “barbaric” and accusing Kiev of rejecting diplomatic solutions in favor of escalation.

This incident follows a similar bombing in December 2024, in which another Russian general, Igor Kirillov, was killed. That attack involved an explosive device hidden in an electric scooter, also believed to have been orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services and remotely detonated using surveillance equipment.

MENAFN14052025000045015687ID1109546804

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search