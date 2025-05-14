Thailand Meetings, Incentives, Conferences And Exhibitions Market Report 2025: Thailand MICE Market Set To Triple In Value By 2033, World-Class Venues And Incentives Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Thailand MICE market, valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2024, is predicted to reach USD 13 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2033. Key drivers include Thailand's strategic location and government incentives. With world-class venues and infrastructure, Thailand is a top global destination for corporate events. The 2025 report provides insights into trends, revenues, and visitor purposes, featuring detailed market segmentation by industry, region, and country.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions Market 2025 - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) market is positioned for substantial growth. Valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2024, it is projected to escalate to approximately USD 13 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is underpinned by several key drivers, strategic developments, and the robust participation of industry players.

Thailand's strategic geographical location in Southeast Asia enhances its appeal as a convenient meeting point for both regional and global markets. The Thai government's active involvement in promoting the MICE sector, through financial incentives and extensive infrastructure development, is a significant catalyst for this growth.

Moreover, Thailand is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and venues, equipped to meet diverse corporate needs. World-class convention centers, luxury hotels, and unique recreational offerings shape Thailand as an ideal destination for businesses looking to organize remarkable and engaging events. As global corporations increasingly seek out compelling and distinctive venues, Thailand continues to cement its status as a preferred location in the global MICE landscape.

The 2025 market report presents the latest industry data, providing a comprehensive outlook on the current state and future trajectory of the Thailand MICE market. This analytical report discusses upcoming trends related to international MICE tourists, including flows, visit purposes, and revenue projections for Thailand. It offers valuable insights into both current and future developments in MICE tourism, backed by region-specific analysis.

Market segmentation plays a crucial role in understanding Thailand's MICE industry dynamics. The market forecast covers global, regional, country, and industry levels, offering segmented insights into meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions industries. It further explores regional divisions including East Asia, Europe, the Americas, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa, alongside an extensive list of countries ranging from Cambodia to South Africa.

The report aims to address pivotal questions concerning the present scenario, total market size, forecast projections, driving forces, and challenges within the Thailand MICE industry. It sheds light on how the sector is expected to evolve throughout the 2025-2033 forecast period.

As Thailand gears up to expand its MICE market, stakeholders can look forward to a landscape rich with opportunity and innovation, driven by strategic initiatives and robust infrastructural foundations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Thailand Overall MICE Travelers, Revenue and Forecast (2023 - 2033)

6. Thailand MICE Travelers, Revenue Share and Forecast (2023 - 2033)

7. Thailand MICE Travelers, Revenue and Forecast - Industry Analysis (2023 - 2033)

8. Thailand MICE Travelers, Revenue and Forecast - Regional Analysis (2023 - 2033)

9. Thailand MICE Travelers, Revenue and Forecast - Top 30 Countries Analysis (2023 - 2033)

