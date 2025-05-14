403
Emrill collects 22,800kg of paper, plastic and cans, achieving a 42-tonne CO₂e reduction through Sustainability Campaign
(MENAFN- IHC) Emrill, a leading UAE-based total facilities management provider, has announced the results of its 2025 Sustainability Campaign, which engaged employees across all levels of the organisation and achieved a total reduction of over 42 metric tonnes of CO₂e emissions. The month-long initiative ran from Earth Hour on March 22 to Earth Day on April 22, focusing on awareness, education and action across Emrill’s sites and communities.
Central to the campaign was a large-scale waste collection initiative where over 22,800 kilograms of materials were removed from Emrill’s headquarters, sites and employee accommodation. Emrill collected 18,436 kilograms of paper and cardboard, 3,877 kilograms of plastic bottles and 518 kilograms of aluminium cans. The CO₂e benefit is equivalent to removing approximately nine cars from the road for one year, or the amount of carbon absorbed by more than 1,000 tree seedlings grown over a decade.
The campaign featured a series of knowledge-sharing and engagement activities designed to inspire meaningful action. These included toolbox talks across sites, group activities at Emrill Villages and participation in the global Earth Hour initiative, where lights were switched off across Emrill locations to support energy conservation.
In addition, Emrill hosted a ‘Women in FM’ spotlight featuring Manali Magaonkar, Facilities Manager, and Namitha Suvarna, Facilities Engineer. The video feature highlighted their leadership in driving site-level sustainability initiatives and encouraged broader awareness of sustainable practices across operational teams.
Webinars were also held with external sustainability experts, offering Emrill employees opportunities to learn from thought leaders across the industry. These sessions supported the continuous efforts of Emrill’s own ‘Sustainability Champions’, who actively promote environmentally responsible practices across contracts and engage colleagues in Emrill’s wider sustainability goals.
The sustainability campaign was developed in close partnership with Community Impact Partners, who played a key role in shaping its goals and structure. As a CSR consultancy focused on delivering impactful environmental and community programmes, Community Impact Partners helped guide the campaign from concept to execution. The consultancy’s involvement also enabled Emrill to collaborate with DGrade and Sparklo. DGrade led a session on the circular economy, demonstrating how plastic waste can be transformed into sustainable textiles, while Sparklo introduced its reverse vending machine technology, promoting practical and community-driven recycling practices.
Aarti Bhide, Co-founder at Community Impact Partners, highlighted the importance of collaboration in driving regional sustainability efforts: “Recycling and sustainability are not about gestures on a single day. They are about the small choices we make every day. When practiced regularly, they become habits that conserve resources and create a ripple effect. We urge corporates to take consistent action and encourage their employees to make these choices part of their everyday lives.”
Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill, said: “This campaign has shown that when we combine knowledge with practical action, we can achieve real environmental impact. I am proud of the commitment shown by our teams and grateful to our partners who helped us bring this campaign to life. Emrill is focused on continuing to lead by example in creating sustainable facilities management solutions for our clients and communities.”
This campaign was part of Emrill’s wider United for Sustainability strategy. The initiative builds on Emrill’s record of environmental leadership, which includes holding the Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label. With a focus on continuous improvement and alignment with the UAE’s sustainability goals, Emrill remains committed to embedding sustainability into its operations and delivering long-term value to clients through measurable environmental outcomes.
